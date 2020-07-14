We changed notion that ‘potholed roads meant it’s UP’: Yogi Adityanath

india

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government has changed the perception of the state by developing a robust network of quality roads.

“The public works department has been successful in improving 1.20 lakh kilometre potholed roads in the state. Before 2017, it was said that UP meant pothold roads. Today, the place from where good roads start means you’ve entered Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister said.

He inaugurated projects worth Rs 2,250 crore to the people of the state. Adityanath said the money has been given by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Adityanath also said that Uttar Pradesh shares its borders with seven states and Nepal. “The PWD department has started work on widening 54 such roads into four-lane,” the chief minister said.

The state is now known for good roads, power supply and law and order situation, said Adityanath.

He also said that development work hasn’t stopped in the state even during the coronavirus pandemic.