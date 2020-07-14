e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / We changed notion that ‘potholed roads meant it’s UP’: Yogi Adityanath

We changed notion that ‘potholed roads meant it’s UP’: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also said that development work hasn’t stopped in the state even during the coronavirus pandemic.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a press conference on Tuesday where he announced a number of projects.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a press conference on Tuesday where he announced a number of projects.(ANI File Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government has changed the perception of the state by developing a robust network of quality roads.

“The public works department has been successful in improving 1.20 lakh kilometre potholed roads in the state. Before 2017, it was said that UP meant pothold roads. Today, the place from where good roads start means you’ve entered Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister said.

He inaugurated projects worth Rs 2,250 crore to the people of the state. Adityanath said the money has been given by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Adityanath also said that Uttar Pradesh shares its borders with seven states and Nepal. “The PWD department has started work on widening 54 such roads into four-lane,” the chief minister said.

The state is now known for good roads, power supply and law and order situation, said Adityanath.

He also said that development work hasn’t stopped in the state even during the coronavirus pandemic.

tags
top news
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 2 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 2 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
‘Big conspiracy’: Gehlot targets BJP as Rajasthan crisis intensifies
‘Big conspiracy’: Gehlot targets BJP as Rajasthan crisis intensifies
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
Govind Singh Dotasra replaces Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Congress president
Govind Singh Dotasra replaces Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Congress president
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In