‘Caught on wrong side of events’: Jaishankar on IRIS Dena sunk by US; confirms India let another Iranian ship dock

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that India “did the right thing” by allowing an Iranian warship, IRIS Lavan, to dock at the Kochi port amid the US and Israel’s war with Tehran and the sinking of another Iranian navy vessel, IRIS Dena, off the Sri Lankan port city of Galle. The Iranian military ship IRIS Lavan is docked at a port in Kochi, India, March 7, 2026. (REUTERS)

The IRIS Lavan docked at the Kochi port in the Indian state of Kerala on March 4, the same day that a US submarine torpedoed IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, killing at least 87 of its crew members. The Sri Lankan Navy rescued the survivors and brought the bodies to its shores, while the Indian forces said they also responded but by then the Lankans had already taken the required action.

As for two other Iranian ships in the area, a request for IRIS Lavan’s docking was received by India on February 28, the day the war in West Asia began; and it was cleared the very next day. It docked at Kochi on March 4.

"I think we really approached it from the point of view of humanity, of other than whatever the legal issues were. I think we did the right thing,” Jaishankar said at the annual Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

The Sri Lankan authorities said on Friday they were escorting another Iranian naval ship, the Booshehr, to a harbour on the eastern coast and moving most of its crew to a navy camp near Colombo. That was apparently the third ship that S Jaishankar talked about at the Raisina Dialogue.

"These ships, because there were two others as well, were coming in for a fleet review, and then they got, in a way, caught on the wrong side of the events," Jaishankar said at the event.