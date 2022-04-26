We have forged a new pathway for tourism development in Chhattisgarh with a fresh vision, strategy: Bhupesh Baghel

What is the USP of Chhattisgarh?

Chhattisgarh, situated in the heart of India is rich in biodiversity and distinct culture. It’s the ninth largest state with a plethora of mythological tales and epics, archaeological and heritage sites dating back to the era of Kalchuris. The unique tribal relevance, has always created a special place for Chhattisgarh, as a religious, cultural and an incredible tourism destination of historical importance. Chhattisgarh is blessed with picturesque natural sites as well such as Buddhist Stupa in Sirpur, Chitrakot fall in Bastar , Tirathgarh Fall, Ganeshji’s Statue in Barsur, the oldest theatre in Ramgarh. There is a lot of scope in tourism in Chhattisgarh from Bastar to Surguja.

Chhattisgarh has come up with a new model of developing the economy by investing in projects such as the Ram Van Gaman Path. Do you think it can be a model for other states?

Nine sites in Chhattisgarh will be developed as tourist destinations in the first phase under the ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ project. The ‘Van Gaman Path’ is the route taken by Lord Ram on his way to the 14-year exile, and he has spent most of his time in exile in Chhattisgarh. Besides developing tourist destinations, we also aim to create employment opportunities for the people of the state.

Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit Project, the first of its kind in the country has garnered appreciation from various leaders. Our neighbour Madhya Pradesh is also going to follow it. These schemes are a win-win as through them, the cultural and religious places are revamped and beautified, which will attract lakhs of tourists which will help in boosting the economy and will also create jobs for the youth.

Will projects such as Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit make the state a popular tourist destination?

Chhattisgarh has always stood out as an appealing option for the tourism sector. To treasure the memories of Lord Ram’s stay in Chhattisgarh and to encourage the culture and tourism in the state, we are implementing Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit. Under this project, the first phase involving the development of the 9 marked spots is being put into action. Apart from landscaping these places, the development of tourism facilities is also being planned to make the places at par with the world tourism standard. The projects will restore and develop all the places linked to Lord Ram starting from Koriya district in North Chhattisgarh to Sukma district in South Chhattisgarh.

All the places in the circuit will be developed and renovated according to the Ramayana theme. The project will not only inform and educate the new generation of the state about its glorious past but will bring tourists from across the world to our state. It will create new employment opportunities for the people besides making Chhattisgarh a tourism-friendly state.

You have been actively promoting the tribal culture in the state. Would you elaborate on its importance?

Our government is promoting the indigenous festivals, fairs, art, culture and tourism of the state. We want to take forward the culture of Chhattisgarh. Tribal communities have been exploited for years. We have organised various events to honour and celebrate tribal culture and to give a message that united we can move forward towards a better future of inclusive development. Chhattisgarh, has 42 tribes and 5 special backward tribes and their population is one-third of the total population of the state. All the tribes have a distinct cultural identity. Their dialect, festivals, dance, and deities are also different. We are always ready to observe, learn and showcase the cultural diversity of the tribes.

What initiatives has been taken by your government to promote the cultural heritage of Chhattisgarh?

Chhattisgarh is known for its rich culture and tradition. The tribal dominated state is famed for its multi-ethnic culture comprising varied forms of traditional art and crafts, folk songs and dances, regional festivals and fairs and amusing cultural fests. The state government has formed “Chhattisgarh Culture Council”, which would establish a new cultural identity of Chhattisgarh at national-level. It would also provide an opportunity to bring out the hidden talents of the state. The objective is to preserve, protect and promote the rich cultural heritage of the state, its literature, language and dialects, folk music, dance-drama, theatre, art, cinema, tribal and folk arts, and folk festival besides honouring the subject experts and encouraging them to share their knowledge and expand their work in this field.

Promoting Teej-festival, opening of “Gadh Kalewas” in every district to promote state’s ethnic food and declaring public holidays on Teej, Hareli, Chhath Pooja, International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Karma Jayanti and Cherchera Punni-Shakambhari Jayanti were some of the initiatives taken by my government to preserve and promote the state’s identity. Increasing use of the Chhattisgarh dialect in the administration has helped us in promoting the regional identity.

What efforts are being undertaken to change people’s perception about Chhattisgarh? Do you believe that your government will be able to attract tourists to visit remote areas like Bastar?

I want people to know that Bastar is the new normal. Tourists have to understand that there is much more in Chhattisgarh than Naxalism. Chhattisgarh has immense potential in tourism sector. There are many places and areas which are unexplored and my government has been working hard to promote these. We have connected Bastar through air services. We are also planning to organise art, culture, sports, theatre and other cultural events in Bastar as now it will be convenient for tourists, celebrities and participants from across the world to reach here.

What initiatives are being undertaken by the Chhattisgarh government to generate employment for the youth of Naxal-affected Bastar and get them to mainstream?

As I told you earlier, connectivity to Bastar will unleash major opportunities and possibilities for development in the region. It will lead to extensive growth and expansion in employment oriented sectors such as business, education, medical science, tourism etc. Think B (’Technology Hub and Innovation for Knowledge Bastar’) is an initiative for the youth of Bastar. Through this, we are encouraging the youth for innovation, self-employment and entrepreneurship. Another initiative is Badal (’Bastar Academy of Dance, Art, Literature and Language’) institution through which various tribal arts, folk songs, choreography, craftsmanship, culture, language, literature, food and clothing will be preserved and developed. With this, the youth will get work of their interest while staying connected with their roots. We have been successful in setting up a ready-made garment factory branded as DANNEX, a cashew processing unit, coffee and papaya production in barren land.

Various employment opportunities have been created for the youth in rural and forest areas. Several measures have been taken for procurement of forest produce at the minimum support price and we are doing their value addition too.The three-pronged strategy of trust, development and security to improve the law and order situation in the state proved successful in effectively checking the Naxal menace.

We are also promoting Bastar coffee which has unique flavor and Jashpur’s tea. We have also decided to open Bastar Café in Raipur and New Delhi to promote the homegrown coffee brand. There are plans to expand coffee cultivation to other districts of Bastar region, which includes seven Maoist-affected districts of Chhattisgarh to promote tourism and create employment opportunities.

What steps has the Chhattisgarh government taken to attract investments in the field of tourism?

Chhattisgarh has been making all efforts to provide a conducive environment to the investors. We have made several attractive provisions in the tourism policy of Chhattisgarh for tour operators, travel agencies, entrepreneurs and hoteliers. Along with the local investors, businessmen of other states are also being encouraged to invest. We have also adopted strategies to encourage private, community and public participation. Necessary facilities and new infrastructures are also being developed for tourists. Innovations such as construction of tribal tourism circuit, home stay arrangements, and guide training programmes are also being done. We have forged a new pathway for tourism development in Chhattisgarh with a fresh vision and strategy for a state blessed with an abundance of raw and unexplored potential.

Chhattisgarh’s tourism circuit has given a new roadmap of tourism development that passes through areas which were neglected and left unexplored despite being, a junction of nature’s beauty and cultural wealth. The major objective is to bring the development of forest dwellers residing in remote regions of the state, into the centre of the economy with the promotion and development of tourism sector in these regions.

Here faith has been linked to tourism. Is this the reason for focusing more on organising religious events at such a big scale in Chhattisgarh?

Chhattisgarh has very high-value culture and traditions. No era is complete without Chhattisgarh’s contribution — whether it is Tretayug, Dwaparayuga or the Buddhist era. Our presence is there in every era in the form of culture, folk, literature and tribal art. The state government’s objective behind organising such events is to make the people aware about the religious significance of Chhattisgarh. Pilgrims who go for ‘Char Dham Yatra’ are unaware that the fifth Dham is in the middle of the country. Pilgrimage of Shivrinarayan is called the fifth Dham of India. Shivrinarayan, situated at the confluence of Shivnath, Mahanadi and Jonk, has been important in every era. It is the place where Mata Shabri had fed Lord Rama sweet berries during the exile period.

How does the Chhattisgarh government plan to give religious tourism of the state international recognition?

Our religious festivals like Bastar Dusshera are already attracting tourists from across the world. We have also undertaken an initiative to organize the National Tribal Dance Festival to promote, preserve, and provide a platform to showcase the rich, vibrant, and state’s unique tribal culture and cultural exchange among indigenous people coming from across the country and abroad. This has given the state a special recognition at the international level. Each dance form in Chhattisgarh is a way of worshipping God.

How is Chhattisgarh taking forward the mission of organic food processing ? Is it helping locals?

Gothans are being developed into multi-activity centers, promoting livelihood activities through the production of vermi-compost, incense sticks, eco-friendly paint, paper cement and bricks with Cow dung as the base material. Other multi sector activities are also being promoted at the Gothan which includes milk production, fish farming, goat rearing, green fodder production, processing of minor millets like Ragi, Minor forest produce, lac, medicinal and aromatic plantations among other. These Gothans are now being developed into Rural Industrial Parks for production, processing and marketing of locally available commodities and products, for which capacity building of rural youth is being done and means of livelihood are being provided at the local level, that is improving their economic condition.

We are also establishing processing plants into an organised industry to benefit lakhs of tribal families. Chhattisgarh Tribals who live within the forest have greater value for flowers, leaves, tree saps, molds and more as these are converted into useful products.

Thousands of Women Self Help Groups are processing a long list of products which has created organic, natural and sustainable products for the society. From pickles to cookies, spices to coconut oils, the list is never-ending. Mahua flower collected in Chhattisgarh has made an international mark due to its premium quality. Mahua is being processed by the tribals into a variety of products such as ladoos, juice, cookies, chocolates and liquor. This has increased tribal’s income to many folds.

What are the destinations being covered in Ram Van Gaman Path circuit?

Ayodhya is Shri Ram’s ‘Janambhoomi’ whereas Chhattisgarh is his ‘Karmbhoomi’. In this project, the sites related to the exile period of Lord Rama are being conserved and developed from Korea district of North Chhattisgarh to Sukma district of South Chhattisgarh.

We have identified 75 places that echo the stories of Ram, Laxman and Sita living in the forests of Chhattisgarh. In the first phase, we have plans to develop 9 sites. These include: Sitamarhi Harchauka (Korea), Ramgarh (Sarguja), Shivrinarayan (Janjgir-Champa), Turturiya (Balodabazar), Chandkuri (Raipur), Rajim (Gariaband), Sihawa Saptarishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar) and Ramaram (Sukma).

What is the importance of Ram Van Gaman Path Tourism circuit for Chhattisgarh and how is it being promoted by ?

When it comes to places of religious significance, Chhattisgarh has a long list to offer to tourists. Lord Rama resides in the heart of people of Chhattisgarh. The aim of Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit is to preserve the memories linked to Lord Ram’s stay in the state during his exile from Ayodhya. Chhattisgarh is also known as the maternal home of Lord Rama. Lord Rama spent most of the time in Dandakaranya region of Chhattisgarh during his 14 year exile. Moreover,the state, being the birthplace of Mother Kaushalya, Shri Ram is also worshiped as a nephew of Chhattisgarh. Therefore, Chhattisgarh holds special significance in the life of Lord Rama. For the purpose of conserving and beautifying the cultural heritage, traditions and relics of the Ramayana period in Chhattisgarh, we have started this project.

