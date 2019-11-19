‘We learn from him every day’: Kamal Haasan after meeting Naveen Patnaik

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:02 IST

Actor and head of newly-formed political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan met Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik Monday evening during his one-day trip to Bhubaneswar.

After the end of their brief meeting, Patnaik said it was a courtesy call and both discussed about Haasan’s political career and prospects about the films which he is doing.

“It was more of receiving advice from a veteran politician. I was asking questions and got some great answers. I have always closely watched the unprecedented career which he (Naveen Patnaik) has had so far. We watch him and learn from him every day,” said Haasan.

When asked if any alliance between BJD and MNM was in the offing, Haasan said it can be discussed in future. MNM vice president R Mahendran accompanied the actor-turned-politician.

This was the second meeting of between Patnaik and Haasan in about a year. In September 2018, the two had met during an investors’ meet in Chennai.