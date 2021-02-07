We want to make Madhya Pradesh a liquor-free state: CM Shivraj
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said his government wants to ban liquor.
"We want to make MP a liquor-free state. It cannot be done with a liquor ban alone. Liquor will keep getting supplied if there are people to consume it. We will run a liquor-free campaign so that people stop consuming alcohol and we become a good state. We must take a resolution for this," Chouhan said in a rally.
The Chief Minister announced that in the next three years every village house of Katni district will get a supply of clean drinking water through taps.
"In next three years, there will be taps and drinking water in every house," he said.
Chouhan also said poor people would be provided with money to build pucca houses, adding that about 3,25,000 Ayushman cards were made including free treatment of up to ₹5 lakhs for the needy.
Also read | PM Modi to visit Assam, launch road network and lay foundation of hospitals
Chouhan asserted that Madhya Pradesh is the first government that announced capital punishment for misconduct with daughters of the state. "Under Muskan Abhiyan in Katni, 50 girls have been saved."
"So far 37 have been sentenced, two have filed mercy petition," Chouhan added. The Chief Minister made these statements while inaugurating a project in Katni.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also participated in the meeting organised with the public representatives and senior officials for the presentation of the five-year action plan for the urban areas of Katni district.
"I have given instructions that the riverfront should be developed on both sides of the river in Katni and it should be a place that will increase the glory of the city of Katni," he said while addressing a press conference. Chouhan inaugurated several projects here to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Massive flood in Dhauliganga river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro 'Fast Trains' between Noida-Greater Noida from tomorrow: All you need to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha starts second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heritage tour on vintage cars for Kolkata’s senior citizens this Valentine week
- This is for the first time that a heritage tour on vintage cars has been organized in Kolkata for senior citizens.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Our healthcare delivery poised to adapt at all stages: President Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau govt wakes up to death threat to PM Modi, provides security to envoys
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ struggle bound to receive global support, says Shiv Sena
- Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Centre should seriously introspect why the farmers are getting international support.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy police deployment at Delhi borders to keep up vigil day after ‘chakka jam’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
100 Femto satellites designed by students to be launched today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K police arrest wanted terrorist, seize arms and ammunition in Jammu
- Police said they intercepted the terrorist when he was driving on the outskirts of Jammu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 78 Covid-19 deaths in a day, lowest in months; toll at 154,996
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Convicts with good conduct given jobs at fuel station in MP's Indore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We want to make Madhya Pradesh a liquor-free state: CM Shivraj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Assam, launch road network and lay foundation of hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9,222 in fray as Punjab civic bodies go to polls on Feb 14 amid farmers protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox