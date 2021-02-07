IND USA
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference through video conferencing.(ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference through video conferencing.(ANI)
india news

We want to make Madhya Pradesh a liquor-free state: CM Shivraj

We will run a liquor-free campaign so that people stop consuming alcohol and we become a good state. We must take a resolution for this," Chouhan said in a rally.
ANI, Katni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:30 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said his government wants to ban liquor.

"We want to make MP a liquor-free state. It cannot be done with a liquor ban alone. Liquor will keep getting supplied if there are people to consume it. We will run a liquor-free campaign so that people stop consuming alcohol and we become a good state. We must take a resolution for this," Chouhan said in a rally.

The Chief Minister announced that in the next three years every village house of Katni district will get a supply of clean drinking water through taps.

"In next three years, there will be taps and drinking water in every house," he said.

Chouhan also said poor people would be provided with money to build pucca houses, adding that about 3,25,000 Ayushman cards were made including free treatment of up to 5 lakhs for the needy.

Chouhan asserted that Madhya Pradesh is the first government that announced capital punishment for misconduct with daughters of the state. "Under Muskan Abhiyan in Katni, 50 girls have been saved."

"So far 37 have been sentenced, two have filed mercy petition," Chouhan added. The Chief Minister made these statements while inaugurating a project in Katni.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also participated in the meeting organised with the public representatives and senior officials for the presentation of the five-year action plan for the urban areas of Katni district.

"I have given instructions that the riverfront should be developed on both sides of the river in Katni and it should be a place that will increase the glory of the city of Katni," he said while addressing a press conference. Chouhan inaugurated several projects here to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan

