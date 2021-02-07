PM Modi to visit Assam, launch road network and lay foundation of hospitals
In his second visit in a fortnight to poll-bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday launch an ambitious road network project and lay the foundation of two medical colleges. The PM will address a rally in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district around noon before leaving for West Bengal. On January 23, Modi had addressed a rally at Sivasagar district and gave land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families.
Assembly election in Assam is due in April-May and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition is attempting another term in power by announcing and launching several major schemes.
“I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the ‘Asom Mala’ programme will be launched, which will boost the state’s infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity,” Modi tweeted on Saturday night.
“Foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost Assam’s health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire northeast,” he added.
Also read | 'Glad to see enthusiasm': PM Modi ahead of his visit to Assam, Bengal tomorrow
Modelled on the lines of Bharat Mala, the Asom Mala project is aimed at improving state highways and construct and repair major district roads across the state at a cost of nearly ₹5,500 crore.
The medical colleges at Biswanath and Charaideo districts will have 100 MBBS seats and along with 500-bed hospitals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Assam, launch road network and lay foundation of hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9,222 in fray as Punjab civic bodies go to polls on Feb 14 amid farmers protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mhadei water diversion issue: Goa, Karnataka to follow SC's judgment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea for removal of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque: Court issues notices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cong looks for Ghulam Nabi Azad’s replacement in the Rajya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases decline steadily, world tally above 105 mn
AIMIM to contest in Gujarat civic body polls in alliance with BTP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TDP MLA resigns from post against RINL's disinvestment plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait’s decision to not have chakka jam in UP, Uttarakhand 'hasty': SKM leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major fire at state electricity distribution company office in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan next week to raise voice for protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan; will meet protesters
Andhra CM writes to PM requesting reconsideration of RINL's disinvestment plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm union leader Rakesh Tikait calls on farmers for 'tractor revolution'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox