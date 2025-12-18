‘We will play video’: Supreme Court looks to visuals to review ‘inhumane’ stray dog policies

The Supreme Court on Thursday had a tense exchange while hearing the ongoing case on stray dogs in the national capital, with the judges pushing back against claims that civic rules amounted to cruelty and signalling that visuals showing the ground reality would be presented at the next hearing. Advocates argued that the new civic rules are inhumane, prompting the court to plan a visual presentation of the situation at the next session. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The discussion arose after a petitioner objected to certain regulations framed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), arguing that they subjected stray dogs to “inhuman” treatment, according to news agency PTI.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the matter, informed a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a special three-judge bench scheduled to hear the case that day had been deferred. Justice Nath clarified that the matter would now be taken up on January 7.

Sibal expressed concern that, in the meantime, the MCD had gone ahead and notified rules that, according to him, directly contradicted earlier court directions. He urged the court to hear the case urgently, warning that authorities were moving ahead without adequate infrastructure such as dog shelters. Describing the situation as deeply troubling, he said steps were being taken on the ground despite the absence of facilities to house relocated animals.

Justice Mehta, responding sharply, indicated that the court would play a video at the next hearing to place the issue of “humanity” in perspective. “On the next date, we will play a video for your benefit and we will ask you what is humanity,” he said, as quoted by PTI. Sibal replied that the petitioners too would be ready with footage showing the impact of the measures being implemented.

The bench, however, declined to intervene immediately. When Sibal cautioned that the rules would be enforced even before the next hearing, Justice Nath remarked that the court would examine the matter in due course and asked him to raise his objections on January 7.

The case stems from a suo motu proceeding initiated by the Supreme Court in July after reports highlighted a spike in stray dog attacks, particularly on children, in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)