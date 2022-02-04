‘We will think about it if…’: Kejriwal’s swipe at Congress over post-poll alliance in Goa

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the Congress party on Friday while speaking on the possibility of a post-poll alliance in Goa. Kejriwal said that the party will think on the prospects of forging an alliance with Congress if their MLAs remain in the party after the election results are announced.

"We will think about it if Congress MLAs remain in the party, they all will go to BJP within 24 hours," he told a press briefing.

Congress has been grappling with the issue of large-scale defections in various states for a long period. A total of 15 Congress MLAs elected during the Goa assembly polls have since defected to the BJP. Despite emerging as the single largest party in Goa assembly elections, the en masse defection of its MLAs to the BJP prompted Congress to make the candidates pledge their loyalty to the party at three religious institutions.

In January, Goa Congress shared the images from the event on social media, saying “Congress candidates from across Goa visit Mahalaxmi Temple, Bambolim Cross & Hamza Shah Darga and took a pledge of loyalty towards the people of Goa & the party.”

AAP on Friday announced an eight-point action plan for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes in the state, seeking to "end the injustice meted out to the community by the previous governments". Kejriwal told reporters that AAP would provide free education and free medical treatment to the members of the ST community if the party comes to power in Goa.

He alleged that the governments in Goa have violated the Constitution and the law of the land to deprive members of the ST community of their rights.

“AAP will focus on eradicating the injustice meted out to this community in the state by all the past governments," he said, alleging that the previous governments violated the law of the land to deprive members of the ST community of their rights.