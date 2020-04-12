e-paper
Wearing masks in public places compulsory in Ahmedabad, offenders to face fine or 3 yrs in jail

The Ahmedabad civic body has made it compulsory for people to wear masks in public places from Monday, failing which offenders will be fined Rs 5,000 or sentenced to three-year imprisonment, an official said.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
Policemen wearing face masks check a vehicle during a country wide lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Policemen wearing face masks check a vehicle during a country wide lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (AP photo)
         

“Wearing masks has been made mandatory for everybody while stepping out of their homes, starting 6 am on Monday,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra told reporters.

Those who fail to comply with the order will be fined Rs 5,000or sentenced to three years in jail, Nehra said.

An order to this effect has been passed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

