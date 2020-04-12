Wearing masks in public places compulsory in Ahmedabad, offenders to face fine or 3 yrs in jail

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:07 IST

The Ahmedabad civic body has made it compulsory for people to wear masks in public places from Monday, failing which offenders will be fined Rs 5,000 or sentenced to three-year imprisonment, an official said.

“Wearing masks has been made mandatory for everybody while stepping out of their homes, starting 6 am on Monday,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra told reporters.

Those who fail to comply with the order will be fined Rs 5,000or sentenced to three years in jail, Nehra said.

An order to this effect has been passed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.