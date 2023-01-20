Wearing windcheater, Rahul Gandhi resumes Congress yatra from Kathua, ends t-shirt debate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Hatli Morh in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with several prominent leaders, including Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut also joining the foot march.

Interestingly, amid light showers, Gandhi donning a black windcheater over a white T-shirt - the first time he wore a jacket during the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir march - started his yatra, putting an end to the much-talked-about t-shirt debate. Rahul Gandhi had been wearing a t-shirt even in the chilling cold wave conditions in north India during his foot march.

The yatra was scheduled to start at 7 am but was delayed by an hour and fifteen minutes apparently due to the inclement weather.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday evening and is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30.

Several Congress leaders, including the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Vikar Rasool Wani and his predecessor G A Mir, accompanied Gandhi during the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"I have come to join the yatra on behalf of my party. The atmosphere in the country is changing fast and I am seeing Gandhi as a leader who is raising his voice on real issues," Raut said.

"The way people are connecting with this yatra is heartwarming. He is a leader and that is why he is on the roads. The people will choose (who would be their leader), he added.

The march entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur on Thursday and halted there for the night following the flag handover ceremony which was attended by a galaxy of prominent leaders, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said a few politicians should not use Bharat Jodo Yatra to whitewash their past on Kathua rape accused Lal Singh joining the Yatra.

"The INC has to make sure that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not being used to whitewash their past," said Abdullah.

