Weather forecast: Rainfall likely in Delhi over next few days

Here is the weather forecast for the next few days in the major cities of the country.

Delhi and NCR

Delhi woke up to dark clouds and heavy rain and hail on Tuesday morning. Light to heavy rainfall is expected in the region over the next two to three days with the skies remaining partly cloudy with the maximum temperature remaining around 19 degrees and the minimum temperature expected to touch about 8 degrees with wind speed touching 20-25kmph on Wednesday and Thursday. The rainy weather is likely to continue till Saturday. Skymet weather has predicted a bright and sunny day for Sunday. No fog has been predicted for the city during the next couple of days.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru will witness party cloudy, but pleasant weather for most part of the week with the minimum temperatures remaining between 12 and 15 degrees celsius and the maximum temperatures ranging between 24 degrees and 27 degrees.

Chennai

Chennai is witnessing partly cloudy weather with the maximum temperature touching 26 degrees today. Over the next couple of days the skies are expected to be clear. Partly cloudy skies have been forecast for the city from Friday onwards till Sunday with the minimum temperature remaining between 18 and 20 degrees celsius and the maximum temperature remaining between 25 and 28 degrees temperature.

Kolkata

Skymet weather has forecast clear, sunny skies for Kolkata with the maximum temperatures ranging between 26 and 31 degrees celsius while the minimum temperatures will range between 14 and 17 degrees celsius.

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh will experience light to moderate rains over the next couple of days. Skymet weather predicts light rains for the city of Lucknow from January 24 to January 27.

Mumbai

Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, is likely to witness clear skies all through the week with the maximum temperatures ranging in the low 30s and the minimum temperatures remaining between 15 and 18 degrees celsius. Minimal rainfall is predicted for the city over this week.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 14:22 IST