e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Weather to improve in J&K, Ladakh with decrease in rain, snowfall: IMD

Weather to improve in J&K, Ladakh with decrease in rain, snowfall: IMD

Weather likely to remain dry till December 3; no significant changes expected till then though isolated cases of light rain or snowfall haven’t been ruled out

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 11:27 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(HT archive)
         

Weather in the Kashmir Valley is likely to improve with light snow and rainfall only in isolated places, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said it was raining or snowing lightly at most places of J&K, Drass Zojila axis and the sky was overcast to cloudy in the rest of Ladakh.

“As expected, there’s gradual decrease in rain /snow since early morning. We expect a significant improvement in weather from afternoon in both the UTs,” said a senior IMD officer on Wednesday.

He said the weather will most likely remain dry till December 3. “Isolated light rain or snow can’t be ruled out. No significant weather [change] is expected for the next eight days.”

The IMD said that people, especially those living in snow bound areas, should remain alert to a possible avalanche as there is a lot of snow accumulation on hills.

Despite snowfall, the traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is plying. The alternate Mughal Road is closed for traffic. Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celcius maximum and 1.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Tuesday.

tags
top news
Ahmed Patel played significant role in formation of MVA: CM Thackeray
Ahmed Patel played significant role in formation of MVA: CM Thackeray
India again rubbishes Pakistan’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
India again rubbishes Pakistan’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
100kg heroin in empty fuel tank seized from Lankan boat. Drugs came from Pak
100kg heroin in empty fuel tank seized from Lankan boat. Drugs came from Pak
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Is Hyderabad in Pakistan, asks KTR after Telangana BJP chief’s ‘surgical strike’ remark
Is Hyderabad in Pakistan, asks KTR after Telangana BJP chief’s ‘surgical strike’ remark
Pak great Waqar Younis praises two India batsmen ahead of Australia series
Pak great Waqar Younis praises two India batsmen ahead of Australia series
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In