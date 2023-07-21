Gujarat, Maharashtra to get more rain, no relief for Himachal soon: Top weather updates

As several states continued to reel from heavy monsoon rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh weather warning for the next five days. As per the weather body’s forecast, no relief is expected for states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, flood-wrecked Himachal Pradesh in the days ahead.

A traffic police officer, right and a man, left help a motorist at a water logged street during rain in Hyderabad, India, Thursday.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the surrounding area and the formation of a low pressure area (LOPAR) over the Bay of Bengal off Odisha’s coast continue to bring rainfall in the affected states. It also warned of further possible landslides in the hilly regions of Maharashtra and Odisha as well as waterlogging woes in other places. (Mumbai rain LIVE)

Here are the IMD’s latest weather prediction:

Odisha: LOPAR is expected to trigger light to moderate widespread precipitation with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state till July 24, IMD said. It also forecast the forming of another low pressure area on July 24. Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Gajapati districts have been warned to take precautionary measures, viewing possible landslide threats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gujarat and Maharashtra: The coastal states are predicted to witness widespread rainfall, with up to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next five days. Mumbai will continue to see extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas till Saturday. Meanwhile, Gujarat has been put on ‘Orange’ alert for today as it is predicted to receive ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall. Schools will remain close in Maharashtra’s Palghar and Thane till Saturday as well in Pune's Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas on Friday.

Goa: The IMD predicted “light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa. Isolated ‘extremely’ heavy rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa, likely on July 21.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand: The hilly states are predicted to receive light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall till July 24. The weather office also said that flash flood risk will persist in Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur districts during the periods.

Rajasthan: The eastern parts of the state are likely to experience very heavy rainfall today and will continue to receive widespread precipitation till July 24 and heavy showers in some areas during the same period.

Telangana: The state government declared a two-day holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad till Saturday after the IMD issued an Orange warning. The state is likely to continue to receive widespread rainfall, with heavy showers at some places till the next five days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh: The IMD issued a heavy rainfall alert in western parts of the state for July 24.

North east: The weather office predicted “isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura till Saturday; over Assam and Meghalaya till July 24, and over Arunachal Pradesh on July 23-24.

South India: A possibility of widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 5 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON