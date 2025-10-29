Weather today LIVE: Cyclone Montha weakens, 1 reported dead in Andhra; Delhi skies stay hazy
Weather today LIVE: Severe cyclonic storm Montha weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has issued orange warning for several districts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, indicating that heavy rainfall is expected in these areas. Amid the cyclone, which made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada on Tuesday, Nellore district witnessed the highest amount of rainfall on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI. A woman was killed in Makanagudem village of Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district after strong winds uprooted a palmyra tree that fell on her, a police official told the news agency....Read More
Meanwhile, the Delhi government's two attempts at cloud seeding on Tuesday to induce artificial rain over the national capital failed. The trials were done as part of measures to curb deteriorating pollution levels in the city.
The trials were conducted by the Delhi government in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur in various areas of Delhi such as Burari, north Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, and Badli, according to Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.
IMD issues orange alert in Odisha
The IMD has issued an orange alert warning in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, and Bhadrak districts. Moderate rain of upto 5-15 mm/hr is expected in these areas over the next few hours.
How was cloud seeding over Delhi done?
The Cessna aircraft fired 16 flares - eight in each trial - containing silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds over Burari and surrounding areas, Mayur Vihar, and Noida in attempts to induce rain in a bid to bring down air pollution levels.
“Delhi has taken an unprecedented, science-first step by adopting cloud seeding as a tool to control air pollution. Our focus is to assess how much rainfall can be triggered under Delhi’s real-life humidity conditions. With every trial, science guides our actions—for the winter and all year round,” an earlier HT report quoted Delhi’s environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa as saying.
The second trial was conducted later in the day in outer Delhi and covered areas like Badli.
How Andhra Pradesh prepared for cylone Montha
The Andhra Pradesh government moved nearly 76,000 people to safety. Over 219 medical camps were set up, and 865 tonnes of animal fodder were arranged. The government also deployed 1,447 earthmovers, 321 drones, and 1,040 chainsaws to clear debris and fallen trees.
When did Cyclone Montha make landfall
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Montha made landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around 7 pm Tuesday. The cyclone brought maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, and has since weakened into a cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Montha weakens over Andhra coast, IMD warns of continued impact
IMD said on early Wednesday morning at 5.02 am that the severe cyclonic storm Montha over coastal Andhra Pradesh "moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0230 hrs IST of today, the 29th October 2025, near latitude 16.5°N & longitude 81.5°E, about 20 km west-northwest of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 50 km northeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km west-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 230 km southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha)."
“It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of cyclonic storm during next 6 hours, and weaken further into a deep depression during subsequent 6 hours. The latest observations indicate that the rear sector of the cyclonic storm “Montha” entered into the land. The system is currently being monitored continuously by Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam in addition to coastal observatories, automatic weather stations (AWSs), ships & buoys and satellites,” it added.
Cloud seeding attempts fail in Delhi
Odisha chief minister says state not at much risk
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi visited the control room at the Special Relief Commissioner's office to review the situation regarding the landfall of Cyclone Montha.
Majhi reiterated the state government's preparedness in view of Cyclone Montha, saying that Odisha is not under threat yet and that people have been relocated to safe locations as a precautionary measure.
"We reviewed the graphical images of IMD in the control room regarding the ground situation of Cyclone Month..Odisha is not at much risk. All our teams are prepared for any situation. People have been shifted to safe places, and all arrangements have been made at the shelters," he said.