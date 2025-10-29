Weather today LIVE: Cyclone Montha weakens, 1 reported dead in Andhra; Delhi skies stay hazy

Live

By

Weather today LIVE: National Disaster Response Force teams were deployed for rescue operations in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Montha made landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Weather today LIVE: Severe cyclonic storm Montha weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has issued orange warning for several districts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, indicating that heavy rainfall is expected in these areas. Amid the cyclone, which made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada on Tuesday, Nellore district witnessed the highest amount of rainfall on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI. A woman was killed in Makanagudem village of Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district after strong winds uprooted a palmyra tree that fell on her, a police official told the news agency. Meanwhile, the Delhi government's two attempts at cloud seeding on Tuesday to induce artificial rain over the national capital failed. The trials were done as part of measures to curb deteriorating pollution levels in the city. The trials were conducted by the Delhi government in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur in various areas of Delhi such as Burari, north Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, and Badli, according to Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. ...Read More

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's two attempts at cloud seeding on Tuesday to induce artificial rain over the national capital failed. The trials were done as part of measures to curb deteriorating pollution levels in the city. The trials were conducted by the Delhi government in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur in various areas of Delhi such as Burari, north Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, and Badli, according to Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.