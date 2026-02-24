Weather today: Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal weakens; Delhi gets warm

While Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning, eastern parts of the country experienced spells of heavy rain during the early hours of Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) pointing to a low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal. Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied with rainfall and gusty winds speeding up to 30 to 40 km per hour is very likely to occur at one or two places across Kolkata. (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times file photo for representation)

The depression is expected to further lose strength over the next 24 hours while advancing the north eastern direction. Light showers are expected to continue across Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the next few days.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied with rainfall and gusty winds speeding up to 30 to 40 km per hour is very likely to occur at one or two places across Kolkata, said IMD's weather bulletin from the state's regional meteorological department.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya would also experience thunderstorms, lightning and overcast skies over the next couple of days as the depression is likely to gradually weaken.

Rainfall in southern India The IMD has also forecast scattered rainfall across Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in the coming week.

Moderate rainfall is expected in districts along the Arabian Sea in Kerala and Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Arabian sea off south Kerala coast and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level and a trough runs south interior Karnataka to Marathwada at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Rainy conditions would prevail in Kerala and Tamil Nadu till March 1, according to Chennai RMC's weekly weather report.

Snowfall in Himalayan states A western disturbance is also likely to brew across western Himalayan belt posing chances of snowfall or rain over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between February 26 and 28.

Warm conditions in Delhi-NCR IMD said the minimum temperatures are in the range 12-14 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures are in the range of 29-31 degrees Celsius during past 24 hours, ending Tuesday, over Delhi.

The minimum temperatures are above normal (1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius) at a few places and normal (-1.5 degrees Celsius to 1.5 degrees Celsius) at remaining parts of Delhi, the IMD said.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius at its Safdarjung station, read Delhi RMC's weather bulletin for the day.