Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi
Weather updates: IMD predicts heatwave in Delhi, Punjab, UP other states till May 18

ByHT News Desk | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 16, 2024 06:29 AM IST

IMD predicted that heatwave conditions will return to Northwest India and Delhi-NCR over the weekend, with temperatures predicted to touch 45 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions for multiple northern and northwestern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, from May 16 to May 18. As per the IMD forecast, the temperature in Delhi and nearby states is expected to gradually rise till Saturday, May 18

Heatwave alert for Delhi, Haryana for May 18 (File)
Heatwave alert for Delhi, Haryana for May 18 (File)

The temperature in Delhi is likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius over the weekend, the MeT department said. The soaring mercury has been attributed to dry westerly and northwesterly winds, as well as clear skies leading to direct sunlight in northern states from Thursday.

“Mercury has been rising in Delhi over the past few days and this is likely to continue till the weekend as no western disturbance or rain is expected. The maximum could touch 44°C by Friday and reach 45°C on Saturday. Some stations may meet the criteria for a heatwave,” said an IMD official.

According to the latest IMD forecast, heatwave conditions will impact western Rajasthan from May 15 to May 18, while western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and southern Haryana will witness a heatwave from today till Saturday.

A heatwave warning has also been issued for northwestern Madhya Pradesh and Bihar between Friday and Saturday. Hot and humid weather will persist in parts of Rajasthan for the next five days, the weather agency predicted.

Heatwave conditions will intensify over the northern plains, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi NCR from May 17 to May 19, with the national capital set to witness its first heatwave of the season this weekend. The Capital is yet to record a heatwave day as the maximum has not been more than 4.5°C above normal.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted that southwest monsoons will hit Kerala by May 31, with moderate to heavy rains predicted in parts of the state. "Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. This year, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31," the IMD said in a release.

The IMD further said that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.

(With inputs from ANI)

