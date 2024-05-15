Mercury inches past 41°C, IMD predicts heatwave conditions in Delhi on Saturday

A heatwave is likely to hit the city this weekend and isolated pockets may record a maximum temperature above 45 degrees Celsius (°C), according to an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department. The The maximum surpassed the the 43-degree mark at some weather stations in Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT)

IMD said that the skies will largely be clear till the weekend and the temperature will gradually rise till Saturday. The Met attributed the torrid conditions to dry westerly and northwesterly winds combined with a clear sky and direct sunlight prevailing in the region — making for uncomfortable daytime temperatures. IMD has issued a “yellow alert” in this regard.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The dry winds also deteriorated the region’s air quality. The Capital recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading of “poor” for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held a review meeting on the air quality situation on Wednesday and said dry winds and high temperatures have led to the suspension of dust in the National Capital Region.

Also read: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala around May 31: IMD

The maximum on Wednesday was recorded at 41.2°C at Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather. It was two degrees above normal. However, the maximum surpassed the 43-degree mark at other weather stations, including 43.8°C at Najafgarh, followed by 43.5°C at Mungeshpur. The highest maximum recorded so far this season was 44.0°C at the Sports Complex (Akshardham) station.

“Mercury has been rising in Delhi over the past few days and this is likely to continue till the weekend as no western disturbance or rain is expected. The maximum could touch 44°C by Friday and reach 45°C on Saturday. Some stations may meet the criteria for a heatwave,” said an IMD official.

IMD classifies it as a heatwave when the maximum temperature is 4.5°C above normal and also above 40°C. Delhi’s highest maximum so far this season was 42°C on May 7. The Capital is yet to record a heatwave day as the maximum has not been more than 4.5°C above normal.

Though it did not invoke the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), CAQM has asked authorities in NCR to ensure intensive drives are carried out at pollution hotspots, augment and increase the frequency of water sprinklers and road sweeping, check open burning of waste and ensure dust control measures are implemented.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s minimum was 22.9°C, three degrees below normal. Delhi’s maximum and minimum a day earlier was 40.6°C and 23.9°C, respectively. Forecasts show Delhi’s maximum will likely be around 42°C on Thursday and 44°C on Friday. The minimum should be between 24°C and 25°C over the next two days.

Delhi’s AQI was 243 (poor), a marginal deterioration from Tuesday’s reading of 234, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin at 4pm. It showed the main pollutants on Tuesday were both PM2.5 and PM10 — an indication of both dust and combustion sources. On Wednesday, PM10 was the lead pollutant.

“...Higher instances of agricultural residue burning in and around NCR areas and also the forest fires in the nearby states could also be having an impact on the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR,” CAQM said, adding that flying squads of CPCB have also been asked to intensify action on the ground.