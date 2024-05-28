Weather updates: 14 killed as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid heavy rain; heatwave in north India

At least 14 people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday morning amid incessant rain as an impact of cyclone Remal. The incident took place around 6am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town, news agency PTI. Heavy winds and rains caused by Cyclone Remal along the coastal areas in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Monday. (AP)

While several northeastern states are battered by heavy showers, people in north India are reeling under severe heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in multiple northern states, including parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, till May 29. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to cross 46 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to the seven-day forecast issued by the IMD, the temperature in Delhi and nearby cities is expected to remain above 45 degrees Celsius till May 30, after which there will be a marginal drop in mercury. The weather agency also predicted an ‘above normal’ monsoon and humid June for northern states.

Cyclone Remal aftermath

Cyclone Remal hit the coast of Bangladesh and India's West Bengal on Sunday, causing destruction to property and power lines in across borders. The death toll from the cyclone touched 16 on Monday night, when four people got electrocuted in Bengal.

The northeastern states of Mizoram and Tripura saw bouts of heavy rainfall on Monday. Ten people died, and several others went missing, as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl amid incessant rains caused by Cyclone Remal. Further, flights were cancelled in Tripura after a red alert was issued due to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The IMD also predicted that cyclonic disturbances will cause light to moderate rainfall in parts of Karnataka till May 30. Gusty winds and light rainfall are also expected in Kerala for a few days. However, the depression in the Bay of Bengal caused by Cyclone Remal is too distant to influence southern states very deeply.

Cyclone Remal made landfall on Sunday at around 8.30 pm between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Khepupara in Bangladesh, with wind speeds reaching up to 135 mph.

Mizoram: Rain triggers landslides

The rain triggered landslides at several other places in the state and at least two persons have died.

A landslide swept away a building in Aizawl's Salem Veng, following which three persons went missing. A search is underway for them, an official said.

The state capital has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar, officials said.

Besides, several intra-state highways have also been disrupted by landslides, they said.

Chief minister Lalduhoma convened an emergency meeting with home minister K Sapdanga, chief secretary Renu Sharma and other senior officials to take stock of the situation.

Because of the rains, all schools were closed and government employees, except those involved in providing essential services, were asked to work from home.

