Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Dec 26-28)

The Many Voices of Mridangam (Carnatic Music Concert) Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna. (Photo from X)

What: Part of a series of performances titled A Carnatic Shot- Coffee, Concerts, Community, Mridangam exponent Praveen Sparsh and a group of his students will perform selected rhythm numbers from Sparsh’s album, Unreserved. Patrons can sip piping hot cups of filter kaapi and stay back for conversations with the artists at this special curation by Alaap, which brings Carnatic music to third spaces. Praveen Sparsh is a multi -percussionist and a music producer, who also performs as part of the Carnatic instrumental ensemble, A Carnatic Quartet and An Experiment with Sound and Music, a duet with violinist Shreya Devnath.

When: Friday; 3pm

Where: Beachville Coffee Roasters, St. Marys Rd

Entry: ₹300 (includes coffee), book on Kynhood

Narthaki Natarajan (Bharatnatyam)

What: Part of the line-up at the Bharat Kalachar’s 37th Margazhi Mahotsav, this solo performance by Madurai-born Narthaki Nataraj is a tour de force. A Padma Shri recipient, Narthaki is an Indian transgender Bharatanatyam dancer and, in 2019, became the first transgender woman to be awarded India’s fourth-highest civilian award. She specialises in the Tanjore-based Nayaki Bhava tradition.

When: Friday; 7:15 pm

Where: Bharat Kalachar, T Nagar

Entry: ₹200 onwards. Book on Bookmyshow

Malladi Brothers Performance (Carnatic Music)

What: The Malladi Brothers, Malladi Sreeramprasad and Malladi Ravikumar, are Carnatic vocal virtuosos who perform in Telugu. Singing as part of the 37th Bharat Kalachar Marghazi Mahotsav, their repertoire includes Carnatic compositions, predominantly Alapanas and Thyagaraja kriti variations, experimenting with lesser-known ragas and compositions as well.

When: Friday; 4:30 pm

Where: Bharat Kalachar

Entry: From ₹200 onwards. Book on Bookmyshow

Soulfest 2025 featuring JB Shruti Sagar (Flute Performance)

What: At the performance space at the ACJ, Soulfest 2025, curated by writer, playwright and singer, Gowri Ramnarayan, presents a series of mic-less Carnatic concerts to celebrate the pristine quality of the voice and instruments. JB Shruti Sagar, a celebrated flautist from Chennai, performs lilting strains, with Vittal Rangan B on violin and Delhi Shri Sairam on the Mridangam.

When: Saturday; 10 am

Where: MS Subbulakshmi Arangam, Asian College of Journalism

Entry: Free. Register at ticket9

Margazhi Birds Thiruvizha ( Birding Walk)

What: Care Earth Trust, in association with the TN Forest department and Madras Photo Bloggers, brings the 7th edition of the Marghazi season birdwatching event. Led by expert researchers and seasoned birdwatchers, this walk offers participants deep insights into bird behaviour, wetland ecology, and the importance of conserving these habitats amid rapid urban change. Participants can see resident and migratory birds such as storks, sandpipers, stilts, whistling duck, lapwings and more.

When: Sunday; 7-9 am

Where: Pallikaranai Marshland Park

Entry: Free. Register on 7200435841 between 10am and 6 pm

TM Krishna

What: Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna performs with violinist Akkarai Sornalatha, Praveen Sparsh on the mridangam and N Guruprasad on the ghatam. The singer has been part of the Chennai Poromboke Paadal with environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman, performances with the Jogappas (transgender musicians) and co-conceptualising and performing Carnati Kattaikuttu, an unusual conversation between art forms and communities that belong to two ends of the social spectrum.

When: Sunday; 10 am

Where: MS Subbulakshmi Arangam, Asian College of Journalism

Entry: Free. Register at ticket9