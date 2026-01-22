Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Jan 23-26)

AccessMusicLive: Shy Wry (Music Concert) Pratyush Chaubey grounds his set on relatable conversations, personal observations and the many quirks of Indian society. (Pratyush Chaubey | Facebook)

Friday; 7pm

InKo Centre, Adyar Club Gate Road

Shy Wry, an independent composer from Himachal Pradesh, mellifluously blends Bollywood strains with Western notes, drawing inspiration from the music of the 1970s. With training in Hindustani classical music, he started his career as a composer at age 14. His performance is part of the The AccessMusic series, which provides talented emerging musicians with a space to share original songwriting.

Entry is free

The Madha Streets of Royapuram (Heritage Walk)

Saturday; 6:30am

St. Peter’s Church, Royapuram

Home to St. Peter’s Church, the Parsi Fire Temple, and the oldest railway station in South India, Royapuram has been a multicultural hub for Anglo-Indians, Parsis, and various communities for close to a century. On this two-hour walk curated by Ashmitha Athreya, watch the town unfold, as remnants of the past accommodate modern developments, and religious harmony continues to be a hallmark of this changing locality.

₹450 (students), ₹700 (adults), including souvenirs. Book on MadrasInherited

Pratyush Chaubey Live ( Stand Up Comedy)

Saturday; 8pm

Punch: Unpaid Therapist, Alwarpet

A software engineer with a self-deprecating stand-up style, Pratyush Chaubey offers his hot takes on daily life and observations drawn from small-town India, with refreshing honesty. He grounds his set on relatable conversations, personal observations and the many quirks of Indian society.

₹499. Book on Bookmyshow.com

Merchant Memories and Madras ( Heritage Photo Walk)

Sunday; 6:30-8:30am

Armenian Street

Madras Photo Bloggers in association with NamVeedu NamOor Nam Kadhai curates an immersive heritage photo walk along Armenian Street. Madras recorded its first Armenians in the 1660s, with the Armenian Church constructed in 1712, and then rebuilt in 1772. The walk will trace the imprints of commerce, migration and faith as walkers gaze upon the architecture and signboards with a focus on how memories are stored. This photography walk (sign-language interpreter available) led by travel photographer Srivatsan S. and heritage enthusiast Prasanna S. encourages participants to meaningfully engage with the city.

₹599 pp, Register via link

ImagiNesan ( Musical Comedy)

Sunday; 3pm /6 pm

Medai-The Stage, Alwarpet

Nesan David returns with his two-hour special that proves that laughter is indeed the best medicine. Through a rollercoaster of music and personal anecdotes, he explores the highs of young love, the lows of a painful breakup, and everything in between. The show is for lonely hearts, young couples and anyone who’s been in love.

₹749, book on BookmyShow

Beyond the Label: The Hidden Life of Food (Pint of View Series)

Sunday; 4-6 pm

Backyard, Adyar

How is your food made? How does marketing influence your plate? Dr Srisowmeya Guruchandran, a food technologist and FFSAI certified food analyst, uncovers the building blocks of the modern food chain. She dissects how processing changes food, why processed food isn’t automatically bad, but over-processing is a strict no-no. Explore how foods are engineered for flavour, shelf life, and profit, viewing food safety and food labelling with renewed clarity. The one-hour talk ends with a 20-minute interactive session followed by chai and a nostalgic ’90s snack box.

₹699 onwards. Book on Kynhood