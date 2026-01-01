Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Jan 2-4)

Triveni Music Festival 2026 The poster of the Anime Multiverse Cosplay Edition India Tour. (BMS)

What: This classical music concert is a great way to start the new year. The highlight of the evening is a Hindustani vocal recital by acclaimed singer Kaushiki Chakraborty of the Patiala gharana. She will be accompanied by Tanmay Deochake on harmonium, Murad Ali Khan on sarangi and Yashwant Vaishnav on tabla. The evening is organised by Surmandal, a not-for-profit cultural organisation.

When: Sunday; 7pm

Where: Ravindra Bharathi, Saifabad

Entry: From ₹399. Book on BookMyShow

Grand Pongal Vizha Celebration

What: The Telangana Tamil Sangam event starts with a demonstration of a traditional Pongal celebration for city folks to understand how dependent we are on nature and our farmers. Then, 35 folk dancers and drummers from the Tamil Nadu Culture Department will perform Karakattam (pitcher dance), Kavadi Aattam (dance with shoulder poles), Mayilattam (peacock dance) and other folk forms. The day ends with a traditional Pongal dinner. This is the place to be to know just how tightly our traditions are tied to agriculture.

When: Sunday; 2pm

Where: Hari Hara Kala Bhavan Auditorium, Secunderabad

Entry: Free

Anime Multiverse Cosplay Edition India Tour

What: Recognised as India’s largest anime-themed club party, the event blends fandom and nightlife culture, featuring anime soundtracks, J-Pop, K-Pop, and immersive visuals inspired by Tokyo’s club scene. Attendees dress up as their favourite anime characters and party together. And there are prices to win as well – best cosplayer, best original look and best duo. It’s your chance to show what you’ve got.

When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 3pm onwards

Where: Venue to be announced

Entry: From ₹499. Book on BookMyShow