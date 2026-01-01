Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Jan 2-4)

    The Grand Pongal Vizha celebration by the Telangana Tamil Sangam event starts with a demonstration of Pongal for city folks to understand how dependent we are on nature and our farmers.

    Published on: Jan 01, 2026 4:40 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Triveni Music Festival 2026

    The poster of the Anime Multiverse Cosplay Edition India Tour. (BMS)
    The poster of the Anime Multiverse Cosplay Edition India Tour. (BMS)

    What: This classical music concert is a great way to start the new year. The highlight of the evening is a Hindustani vocal recital by acclaimed singer Kaushiki Chakraborty of the Patiala gharana. She will be accompanied by Tanmay Deochake on harmonium, Murad Ali Khan on sarangi and Yashwant Vaishnav on tabla. The evening is organised by Surmandal, a not-for-profit cultural organisation.

    When: Sunday; 7pm

    Where: Ravindra Bharathi, Saifabad

    Entry: From 399. Book on BookMyShow

    Grand Pongal Vizha Celebration

    What: The Telangana Tamil Sangam event starts with a demonstration of a traditional Pongal celebration for city folks to understand how dependent we are on nature and our farmers. Then, 35 folk dancers and drummers from the Tamil Nadu Culture Department will perform Karakattam (pitcher dance), Kavadi Aattam (dance with shoulder poles), Mayilattam (peacock dance) and other folk forms. The day ends with a traditional Pongal dinner. This is the place to be to know just how tightly our traditions are tied to agriculture.

    When: Sunday; 2pm

    Where: Hari Hara Kala Bhavan Auditorium, Secunderabad

    Entry: Free

    Anime Multiverse Cosplay Edition India Tour

    What: Recognised as India’s largest anime-themed club party, the event blends fandom and nightlife culture, featuring anime soundtracks, J-Pop, K-Pop, and immersive visuals inspired by Tokyo’s club scene. Attendees dress up as their favourite anime characters and party together. And there are prices to win as well – best cosplayer, best original look and best duo. It’s your chance to show what you’ve got.

    When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 3pm onwards

    Where: Venue to be announced

    Entry: From 499. Book on BookMyShow

    Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Weekend Events You Can’t Miss In Hyderabad (Jan 2-4)
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes