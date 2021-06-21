'Well done India!' PM Modi tweets as India records highest Covid-19 vaccination

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the record-breaking vaccination for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was 'gladdening' and congratulated all those who got vaccinated against the viral disease.

The PM also hailed the frontline Covid-19 warriors for their role in the smooth conduct of the inoculation drive.

"Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!" PM Modi tweeted.

As many as 4.7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in a single day on Monday, according to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

"World's largest vaccine drive blazes ahead, firing on all cylinders. A record-breaking 47 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far on Day 1 of implementation of revised guidelines of our vaccination drive," the minister tweeted.

India achieved the feat on the same day as it launched a programme to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to all the citizens above the age of 18. As part of this programme, the Centre will buy 75% of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it to the state governments free of cost.

The Centre's new drive comes days after the Supreme Court slammed the ongoing vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group and called it "arbitrary and irrational."

Meanwhile, India is witnessing a continuous decline in fresh Covid-19 cases for the past few weeks. The country recorded 53,256 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily spike after 88 days, on Monday. As many as 13,88,699 samples were tested yesterday as compared to 18,11,446 samples tested on Saturday.