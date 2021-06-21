Home / India News / India administers 4.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in single-day
India administers 4.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in single-day

  • This achievement followed soon after the centralised free vaccination policy came into effect in the country, under which the government is providing Covid-19 vaccine free-of-cost to all citizens above the age of 18.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 06:26 PM IST

In a major feat for India, the health authorities administered 4.7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in a record single day, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed on Twitter on Monday.

"World's largest vaccine drive blazes ahead, firing on all cylinders. A record-breaking 47 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far on Day 1 of implementation of revised guidelines of our vaccination drive," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

This achievement followed soon after the centralised free vaccination policy came into effect in the country, under which the government is providing Covid-19 vaccine free-of-cost to all citizens above the age of 18.

As per the earlier policy, state governments were procuring vaccines for their residents. After criticism by several states over the management of the vaccination programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre would take over the nationwide vaccination drive procure 75% of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18.

Before the Centre's takeover, the government was only supplying vaccines free of cost vaccines for people aged 45 and above.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda said that India's vaccination drive is the largest and the fastest in the world. "India's ongoing nationwide inoculation drive is the world's largest and fastest vaccination programme. We have taken the fastest path for vaccinating our people," he said at the vaccination centre in a Delhi hospital.

The health minister also revised the maximum price of vaccines and announced a cap on per dose price to be charged by private vaccine centres. It is now 780 for Covishield, 1,410 for Covaxin and 1,145 for Sputnik V vaccines.

coronavirus harsh vardhan
