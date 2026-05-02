‘Went to every cop, got no response’: Mumbai woman who confronted BJP minister over traffic jam breaks silence

Almost a week after a woman in Mumbai grabbed eyeballs for confronting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Girish Mahajan, over traffic chaos, she has shared her side of the story narrating how she was stuck in the traffic jam for hours as she was on way to pick her daughter up from her music classes. Videos of the woman's furious reaction to the traffic snarls caused by the demonstration surfaced on social media on Tuesday (X/@yogi_9696)

“Mr Mahajan was actually the only person in that rally who at least tried to listen to what I was saying,” the woman, Teena Chaudhry, said in a video message.

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The incident took place last Tuesday when Mahajan was leading a protest demonstration over the women's reservation move in Parliament in Mumbai's Worli area.

Videos of the woman's furious reaction to the traffic snarls caused by the demonstration surfaced on social media, showing her asking the BJP MLA to “get out” of there.

"Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, asking why the rally could not be held at a nearby open ground instead of disrupting vehicular movement.

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In her latest video message, Chaudhry said that she was in the car for 25 minutes before she decided to get down and see what was causing the snarl as she was meant to pick her daughter up at 4:45 pm.

“For the next one and a half hours, I went to every single police officer there to request that if you get the two buses removed, people who are stuck, we can make a U-turn and join the main road. I received no reaction, no response,” she said in the video.

She further said that she did not throw that bottle towards any protester or rally, but on the ground to attract the attention of the police. “Mr Mahajan was actually the only person in that rally who at least tried to listen to what I was saying. On his instructions, the two buses were moved, and we all took a U-turn, and we were able to join the main road.”