‘We’re aam aadmi, we travel on chartered plane': BJP's fresh swipe at Kejriwal

The latest flashpoint between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) features a chartered plane that the saffron camp claimed the latter's supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal used to reach Gujarat for his two-day visit. Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted a photo of the Delhi CM with a flight attendant and wrote that his daily “drama” of projecting himself as an “aam aadmi or eating with auto drivers or dressing up casually is a farce”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s no more funny to see Arvind Kejriwal acting like a con artist. His daily “Drama” of projecting himself as Aam Aadmi or eating with Auto drivers or dressing up casually is a FARCE! In reality - his multi-millionaire friends are giving him ample monetary & in-kind benefits,” Sirsa's tweet read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The same picture was tweeted by Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP's media relations in-charge (according to his Twitter profile). “We are aam aadmi, we travel by chartered plane only,” he tweeted as a swipe at the Delhi chief minister.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal during a press briefing made five promises to the people of Gujarat. He said that if AAP forms the government in the state, the party will ensure that no one, including lawmakers from other parties and government officers, indulge in corruption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal also promised to spend each penny for the betterment of the people of Gujarat, stop “illegal businesses” of present ministers and government officers, and investigate scams of the current regime.

“We will also open cases of paper leaks of the last 10 years and their masterminds will be arrested and jailed,” the AAP supremo said.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, held a town hall auto-rickshaw drivers, among others, on Monday. At the event, an auto driver - who termed himself as a ‘fan’ of the AAP boss - invited Kejriwal at his house for dinner. The Delhi CM later went to the auto driver's house and shared a few pictures of eating dinner with him and his family on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In Ahmedabad, auto driver Vikrambhai Dantani lovingly took me home for dinner, introduced his whole family, treated us with delicious food with great respect. Heartfelt thanks to Vikrambhai and all the auto driver brothers of Gujarat for this immense affection,” Kejriwal's post on the micro-blogging site, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

En route to Dantani's house, Kejriwal got into a heated argument with Gujarat Police as they stopped the CM from going to the auto driver's house.

During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the past, Kejriwal made a slew of promises if the AAP comes to power. These include free electricity up to 300 units per months, allowances for women and unemployed individuals, creation of jobs, and free and quality healthcare and education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON