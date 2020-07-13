e-paper
Home / India News / West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy found dead near his house

West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy found dead near his house

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Kolkata: Debendra Nath Roy, a member of the West Bengal legislative assembly (MLA) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was found dead near his house in north Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district on Monday morning.

His family members have alleged that he was murdered.

His body was found in the balcony of a shop near his house at Bondol in Hemtabad, Uttar Dinajpur district.

Police have started an investigation.

No one has been arrested so far.

Roy had won the Bengal assembly elections from Hemtabad on a Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket in 2016, but joined the BJP last year.

