West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi urges women, youth to vote in large numbers as Phase 1 polling underway
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: The voting for first phase of West Bengal elections began at 7 am today as 152 constituencies vote in phase one. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress seeks re-election, while the Bharatiya Janata Party aims to unseat it.
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges large turnout for women and youth as voting underway in West Bengal today in 152 of its constituencies across 16 districts of the state in the first phase. The polling time for the first phase of Bengal polls is from 7 am today till 6 pm. ...Read More
As chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is seeking reelection, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to unseat its rival from power.
The political temperature in Bengal simmered up during the last 48 hours of campaigning as both the Trinamool and the BJP took out rallies and launched attacks at each other. At an election rally at Dum Dum in the eastern fringes of Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee, accusing her party of using "infiltrators as a vote bank". Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused Shah of disrespecting women through how he addressed Mamata Banerjee as 'Ayeee Didi'.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been in focus all throughout the campaigning in West Bengal. The process reportedly led to the deletion of over 60 lakh to 90 lakh names, reducing the voter base from around 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore.
Just as Bengal heads to the first phase of elections today, some key FAQs answered:
-Which are some key seats to watch out for? Some of the key seats are Bhabanipur, where Mamata Banerjee is facing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Kharagpur Sadar, where BJP's Dilip Ghosh will fight TMC's Pradip Sarkar, Murshidabad, where BJP's Gouri Sankar Ghosh and TMC's Shaoni Singha Roy are once again facing off, and Baharampur, where Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is attempting a comeback.
-How many voters in Bengal? Over 3.22 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes today in West Bengal.
-How many seats did BJP secure last time? In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 77 seats and is making a renewed push to oust the Trinamool from power. However, the TMC has asserted that the BJP would finish even lower this time, winning not more than 50 seats.
-When will the phase 2 polls take place? While 152 constituencies head to polls today, the rest of the 142 seats will vote on April 29, with results scheduled for May 4.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:57:17 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Humanyun Kabir says
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: On Phase 1 polling, Humayun Kabir tells ANI, “For the past 20 years, I’ve been the first to cast my vote at my booth in Murshidabad. Today, we will monitor the situation from the party office.”
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:53:40 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Elephant disrupts polling process in Jhargram
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: An elephant entered the area near the polling station at Jitusol Primary School in Jhargram.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:47:07 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Election Commission of India puts six Bengal districts under watch
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India has placed Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Birbhum and Purba Bardhaman under special surveillance. Over 2,193 quick response teams, surveillance units and flying squads have been deployed to curb violence and ensure free and fair polling.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:38:11 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: How to download your voter slip online?
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Voters can download their slip through the official Election Commission of India portal. After visiting the website, log in using your registered mobile number or email ID.
Once logged in, select the E-EPIC download option. Enter your EPIC number and choose your state to view your details. The Voter Information Slip will appear on the screen, which you can then download and save for use.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:30:08 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: What is the Polling time?
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: In case you did not know, the voting is already underway for the first phase of the Bengal elections 2026. The polling started at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm IST.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:25:06 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Voting begins in Medinipur
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Voting begins in Medinipur in first phase of Assembly elections amid tight security; voters queue up to cast their votes.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:15:11 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi urges youth and women to vote in large numbers in Bengal
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: “The first phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections is today. I call upon all citizens to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. I especially urge my young friends and the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers,” Modi wrote on X as polls for the first phase began at 7 am.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:12:55 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sees hope for Congress in Murshidabad
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Congress candidate from Berhampore Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, says, "I am hoping for good results. There is anti-incumbency wave particularly in Murshidabad district. The ruling party has spent crores in campaigning, however, I believe that we will be successful in getting back our lost ground to a great extent."
"You people can differentiate between the ruling party and BJP but I don't see much of a difference between them. They both are elected autocrat." (PTI)
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:09:20 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari hopes for peaceful polls
"Hoping for peaceful polls, nobody will be able to create chaos as paramilitary forces are deployed," says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tells reporters. (PTI)
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:07:33 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: People queue up to vote in Siliguri
People queue up outside a polling station in Siliguri as they await their turn to cast a vote.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:06:30 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Clashes ahead of the polling today
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Ahead of the polls today, clashes were reported from Domkal in Murshidabad and Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar last night.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:02:47 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Voting begins in 152 constituencies
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Voting in 152 of its constituencies is underway in the first phase.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:55:54 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: TMC appeals to voter - do not vote or 'outsiders'
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: The TMC also kept up with its offensive against the BJP, accusing the party of being "Bohiragoto" (outsider) and disrespectful towards Bengal. The TMC also allegedly filed a complaint on Wednesday accusing the BJP of running "special trains" from Surat to Bengal and alleging that they are offering free travel and food to influence voters.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:54:18 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: BJP says it will end both ‘love and land jihad’ when it comes to power
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: During the last leg of campaigning, home minister Amit Shah pushed for BJP in West Bengal through multiple rallies and attacking the ruling TMC over infiltration, corruption, and governance. "Both Love Jihad and Land Jihad will come to an end... farmers will get ₹9,000... women and unemployed youth will get ₹3,000 per month," he said during campaigning.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:50:39 am
Election Updates LIVE: Tamil Nadu also goes to polls today
Tamil Nadu goes to vote in a single phase for all 234 seats today.
Track live updates from TN elections on our live blog here
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:47:59 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: ECI deployes 2.5 lakh personnel of Central paramilitary forces
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: A record 2,450 companies of Central paramilitary forces, comprising nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed by the Election Commission of India for the polls.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:44:25 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Around 3.6 crore voters to vote today in first phase
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Polling will soon be underway across 152 Assembly constituencies spanning 16 districts: eight in north Bengal and eight in south Bengal. Around 3.6 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,452 candidates, with voting beginning at 7 am.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:40:54 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE Updates: Key battle between TMC and BJP
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking a fourth straight term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party—which won 77 seats last time—is intensifying its bid to form the government in the state.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:34:27 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE Updates: Voting to begin soon
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE Updates: The voting for the first phase of the elections will start at 7 am IST and will conclude at 6 pm.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:29:21 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Bengal is voting in two phases
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: There are a total of 294 state assembly constituencies in West Bengal, out of which, 152 will go to the polls in phase 1 today as the state is set to witness a heated competition between the BJP and the incumbent TMC. The remaining 142 seats will vote on April 29.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:16:40 am
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Voting for first phase today in Bengal
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: West Bengal votes today in the first phase of the 2026 elections. A total of 152 constituencies go to polls today. Follow our LIVE blog for all latest updates from the Bengal elections today.