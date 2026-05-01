West Bengal elections: Full list of South 24 Parganas polling booths where repoll has been ordered by EC

Also Read | Repolling request made for 77 booths in West Bengal, EC to take call after probe

The Election Commission had received requests for repolling in a total of 77 booths across four constituencies following the second phase of polling, though it remains unclear whether voting will be ordered again in the remaining 62 booths.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday ordered repolling at 15 booths across West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on May 2, including 11 in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour.

What is happening? The Election Commission is examining demands for repolling in the remaining 62 booths across four Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district following the second phase of the West Bengal elections held on April 29, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on these reports, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has directed Special Observer Subrata Gupta to conduct on-ground inspections before any decision is taken.

The Election Commission will take the final call on repolling after Gupta submits his findings.

Repolling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm, according to the Election Commission’s order.

The Commission ordered a fresh poll based on reports from returning officers and observers, taking into account “material circumstances”.

The BJP has alleged widespread electoral malpractices at certain polling stations in both constituencies, which fall under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.