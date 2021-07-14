Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till July 30, lets Metro to run 5 days
india news

West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till July 30, lets Metro to run 5 days

West Bengal government in its revised guidelines retained its earlier cap on wedding guests at 50.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 05:58 PM IST
West Bengal govermment has decided to allow Kolkata Metro to run five days a week with 50% passenger seating capacity in its revised Covid-19 guidelines.(File photo)

West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the ongoing restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases till July 30.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government, in its revised Covid-19 guidelines, decided to allow Kolkata Metro to operate on five days a week with 50% seating capacity from July 16.

The exisiting restrictions are in place till July 15.

Topics
coronavirus kolkata
