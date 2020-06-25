e-paper
West Bengal govt has asks all dedicated Covid-19 hospitals to set up quick response teams

West Bengal govt has asks all dedicated Covid-19 hospitals to set up quick response teams

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:03 IST
Joydeep Thakur
Hindustantimes
         

Kolkata: West Bengal government has directed all 78 dedicated coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hospitals in the state to set up their Quick Response Teams (QRTs), which would only attend to critically-ill patients in a bid to bring down the mortality rate from the raging viral infection.

The state government has been drawing flak from various quarters for its high mortality rate, which was initially recorded at 12.8%.

Bengal’s Covid-19 related fatality count has dipped to 3.8% but still higher than the national average of 3.1%. Gujarat and Maharashtra at 5.9% and 4.7%, respectively, have higher mortality rates than Bengal.

“Proper and effective proactive intervention at the right time can decrease the mortality rate to a great extent,” stated a circular, issued by the state government to set up QRTs in all the 78 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

Each QRT would have an anaesthetist, a medical officer, a post-graduate trainee, a house staff and a critical care unit (CCU) trained nurse, who would function round the clock, said a state government health official.

A few hospitals have already set up QRTs.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that Covid-19 related toll would have been lower in the state, had the private hospitals not neglected critically-ill patients with comorbid conditions.

Bengal has reported 591 Covid-19 related deaths till Wednesday, of which 437, or over 73%, had comorbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, a heart condition, and kidney ailments, among others.

The Covid-19 related mortality rate is 5.3% in Kolkata and its adjoining districts such North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah.

While in Kolkata alone, the fatality count is even higher at 6.9%.

In May, the visiting inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) had flagged the high mortality rate in Bengal, which was the highest in the country at that time at 12.8%, laying bare low testing, poor surveillance, and contact tracing.

UN chief follows up on US’ harsh report on Pak-backed terror with a polite reminder
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
Health ministry team to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana to assess Covid-19 crisis
Karnataka minister rules out full lockdown in Bengaluru
‘Over 30% of pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses’: Pak aviation minister
No accommodation for Chinese nationals, says Delhi hotel body
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Manipur crisis | ‘Stable govt, can prove majority anytime’: Ram Madhav
