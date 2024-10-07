Menu Explore
Bengal: 5 killed, several workers injured after blast at coal mine in Birbhum

ByHT News Desk
Oct 07, 2024 01:43 PM IST

At least five persons were killed in an explosion at a coal mine in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday.

At least five people were killed in an explosion at a coal mine in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, local reports claimed. The incident occurred at Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited Colliery (GMPL) in the Lokpur Police station area of the district, Aaj Tak reported.

A blast at Bhadulia Block coal mine claims several lives in Birbhum district of West Bengal on Monday. (PTI)
The blast reportedly took place during coal crushing operations, leading to several injuries among the employees. The report suggested that the explosion occurred accidentally while blasting for coal extraction. In the chaos that followed, several GMPL officials and workers on-site fled.

Local police arrived at the scene and began safely evacuating the remaining workers. Additionally, the local BJP MLA is present at the location to oversee the rescue efforts. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing, and the police are in the process of contacting the families of the deceased.

