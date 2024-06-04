West Bengal election winners' list: Mahua Moitra trailing, Saayoni Ghosh leading
West Bengal election winners' list: Trinamool and the BJP have a neck and neck fight in West Bengal.
West Bengal Lok Sabha election winners' list: As counting for 42 seats in West Bengal began at 8am, early trends have started coming in projecting a see-saw battle between the BJP and the Trinamool in West Bengal. In the ballot counting, the Congress and the CPM were also seeing gaining ground. According to exit polls, the BJP is speculated to surpass the Trinamool. But the paper ballot counting predicted a close fight between the TMC and the BJP.
Among the high-profile candidates who took the early lead during counting of ballots were TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Sudip Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee, Satabdi Roy. The BJP candidates who were leading were former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, MP Saumitra Khan, party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar. While Congress MP was leading in Berhampore, CPIM state secretary Md Salim was leading was Murshidabad.
Rekha Patra, the face of Sandeshkhali protests whom the BJP fielded from Basirhat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed her as Shakti Swarupa was trailing.
|Serial No.
|Seat
|Leading/Trailing
|1
|Coochbehar
|Nisith Pramanik (BJP) trailing
|2
|Alipurduars
|3
|Jalpaiguri
|4
|Darjeeling
|5
|Raiganj
|6
|Balurghat
|Trinamool's Biplab Mitra leading
|7
|Maldaha Uttar
|8
|Maldaha Dakshin
|Khagen Murmu (BJP) leading
|9
|Jangipur
|10
|Baharampur
|Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) leading, Yusuf Pathan (TMC) trailing
|11.
|Murshidabad
|Md Salim (CPM) trailing
|12
|Krishnanagar
|Mahua Moitra (TMC) leading, Amrita Roy (BJP) trailing
|13
|Ranaghat
|14.
|Bangaon
|15.
|Barrackpore
|16.
|Dumdum
|Sougata Ray (TMC) trailing
|17.
|Barasat
|18.
|Basirhat
|Rekha Patra leading
|19.
|Jayanagar
|20.
|Mathurapur
|21
|Diamond Harbour
|Abhishek Banerjee leading
|22.
|Jadavpur
|Saayoni Ghosh (TMC) leading, Anirban Ganguly (BJP) 2nd, Srijan Bhattacjarya (CPM) 3rd
|23.
|Kolkata Dakshin
|24.
|Kolkata Uttar
|Sudip Bandyopadhyay leading
|25
|Howrah
|26
|Uluberia
|27
|Srerampore
|28
|Hooghly
|29
|Arambagh
|30
|Tamluk
|31
|Kanthi
|32.
|Ghatal
|Dev leading, BJP's Hiran Chatterjee trailing
|33
|Jhargram
|34
|Medinipur
|35
|Purulia
|36
|Bankura
|37
|Bishnupur
|38
|Bardhaman Purba
|39
|Bardhaman Durgapur
|Dilip Ghosh (BJP) trailing
|40
|Asansol
|41
|Bolpur
|42
|Birbhum
