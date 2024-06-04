 West Bengal election winners' list: Mahua Moitra trailing, Saayoni Ghosh leading | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
West Bengal election winners' list: Mahua Moitra trailing, Saayoni Ghosh leading

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 10:13 AM IST

West Bengal election winners' list: Trinamool and the BJP have a neck and neck fight in West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha election winners' list: As counting for 42 seats in West Bengal began at 8am, early trends have started coming in projecting a see-saw battle between the BJP and the Trinamool in West Bengal. In the ballot counting, the Congress and the CPM were also seeing gaining ground. According to exit polls, the BJP is speculated to surpass the Trinamool. But the paper ballot counting predicted a close fight between the TMC and the BJP.

Trinamool's Saayoni Ghosh is leading as of now from Jadavpur.

Among the high-profile candidates who took the early lead during counting of ballots were TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Sudip Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee, Satabdi Roy. The BJP candidates who were leading were former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, MP Saumitra Khan, party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar. While Congress MP was leading in Berhampore, CPIM state secretary Md Salim was leading was Murshidabad.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results.

Rekha Patra, the face of Sandeshkhali protests whom the BJP fielded from Basirhat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed her as Shakti Swarupa was trailing.

Serial No. SeatLeading/Trailing
1CoochbeharNisith Pramanik (BJP) trailing
2Alipurduars 
3Jalpaiguri 
4Darjeeling 
5Raiganj 
6BalurghatTrinamool's Biplab Mitra leading
7Maldaha Uttar 
8Maldaha DakshinKhagen Murmu (BJP) leading
9Jangipur 
10BaharampurAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) leading, Yusuf Pathan (TMC) trailing
11.MurshidabadMd Salim (CPM) trailing
12KrishnanagarMahua Moitra (TMC) leading, Amrita Roy (BJP) trailing
13Ranaghat 
14.Bangaon 
15.Barrackpore 
16.DumdumSougata Ray (TMC) trailing
17.Barasat 
18.BasirhatRekha Patra leading
19.Jayanagar 
20.Mathurapur 
21Diamond HarbourAbhishek Banerjee leading
22.JadavpurSaayoni Ghosh (TMC) leading, Anirban Ganguly (BJP) 2nd, Srijan Bhattacjarya (CPM) 3rd
23.Kolkata Dakshin 
24.Kolkata UttarSudip Bandyopadhyay leading
25Howrah 
26Uluberia 
27Srerampore 
28Hooghly 
29Arambagh 
30Tamluk 
31Kanthi 
32.GhatalDev leading, BJP's Hiran Chatterjee trailing
33Jhargram 
34Medinipur  
35Purulia 
36Bankura 
37Bishnupur 
38Bardhaman Purba 
39Bardhaman DurgapurDilip Ghosh (BJP) trailing
40Asansol 
41Bolpur 
42Birbhum 

