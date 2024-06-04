West Bengal election winners' list: Mahua Moitra trailing, Saayoni Ghosh leading

West Bengal Lok Sabha election winners' list: As counting for 42 seats in West Bengal began at 8am, early trends have started coming in projecting a see-saw battle between the BJP and the Trinamool in West Bengal. In the ballot counting, the Congress and the CPM were also seeing gaining ground. According to exit polls, the BJP is speculated to surpass the Trinamool. But the paper ballot counting predicted a close fight between the TMC and the BJP. Trinamool's Saayoni Ghosh is leading as of now from Jadavpur.

Among the high-profile candidates who took the early lead during counting of ballots were TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Sudip Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee, Satabdi Roy. The BJP candidates who were leading were former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, MP Saumitra Khan, party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar. While Congress MP was leading in Berhampore, CPIM state secretary Md Salim was leading was Murshidabad.

Rekha Patra, the face of Sandeshkhali protests whom the BJP fielded from Basirhat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed her as Shakti Swarupa was trailing.