Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi390C
Saturday, June 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE scores awaited at wbjeeb.nic.in, updates here

    June 1, 2024 11:34 AM IST
    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE scorecards will be released likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE scores awaited, updates here
    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE scores awaited, updates here

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will announce the WBJEE Result 2024 in due course of time. All the candidates who have appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check West Bengal JEE results through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The results can also be checked on other official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.in. ...Read More

    The Board will also release the cut off marks, rank wise list, final answer key, toppers names and other details along with the scorecards.

    This year, the WBJEE eamination was held on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) was held from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on May 6 and the objection window was closed May 9. The OMR sheets, responses, challenge responses was released on May 22, 2024.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs, and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 1, 2024 11:34 AM IST

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: When was answer key released?

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key was released on May 6 and the objection window was closed May 9. The OMR sheets, responses, challenge responses was released on May 22, 2024.

    June 1, 2024 11:26 AM IST

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Exam dates

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: This year, the WBJEE eamination was held on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) was held from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

    June 1, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Other details to be announced

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: The Board will also release the cut off marks, rank wise list, final answer key, toppers names and other details along with the scorecards.

    June 1, 2024 11:17 AM IST

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: How to check

    Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.

    Click on WBJEE 2024 Result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    June 1, 2024 11:13 AM IST

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Where to check

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: All the candidates who have appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check West Bengal JEE results through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The results can also be checked on other official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.in.

    June 1, 2024 11:10 AM IST

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results date and time have not been shared by the Board yet.

    News education exam results WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE scores awaited at wbjeeb.nic.in, updates here
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes