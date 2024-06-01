WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE scores awaited at wbjeeb.nic.in, updates here

WBJEE Result 2024 Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will announce the WBJEE Result 2024 in due course of time. All the candidates who have appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check West Bengal JEE results through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The results can also be checked on other official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.in. ...Read More

The Board will also release the cut off marks, rank wise list, final answer key, toppers names and other details along with the scorecards.

This year, the WBJEE eamination was held on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) was held from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on May 6 and the objection window was closed May 9. The OMR sheets, responses, challenge responses was released on May 22, 2024.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs, and other details.