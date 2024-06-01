WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE scores awaited at wbjeeb.nic.in, updates here
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will announce the WBJEE Result 2024 in due course of time. All the candidates who have appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check West Bengal JEE results through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The results can also be checked on other official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.in. ...Read More
The Board will also release the cut off marks, rank wise list, final answer key, toppers names and other details along with the scorecards.
This year, the WBJEE eamination was held on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) was held from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on May 6 and the objection window was closed May 9. The OMR sheets, responses, challenge responses was released on May 22, 2024.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: When was answer key released?
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Exam dates
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Other details to be announced
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: How to check
Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.
Click on WBJEE 2024 Result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Where to check
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Date and time
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results date and time have not been shared by the Board yet.