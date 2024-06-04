West Bengal Election Results 2024 LIVE: All eyes on Mahua Moitra, Adhir Chowdhury's performance
West Bengal election results 2024 live: If the exit polls are to be believed, West Bengal Lok Sabha election results will spring a surprise that will have a far-reaching impact on the state assembly election in 2026 as well. According to the pollsters, the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party in the state for the first time ever with 26-31 seats out of 42, reducing the TMC to the second position with 11-14 seats. This will be a feather in the crown of Modi 3.0 if it happens through Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee dismissed the exit poll predictions by calling them 'fake', 'manufactured at home two months back'....Read More
“It is absolutely vague, absolutely fake. How is the media showing who will win which seat? How much money have they taken? I don’t believe the calculations. I will ask my workers to be strong and do the counting properly. We will get double of what the media has projected. I will not put a number. But I can tell you: we worked on the ground and never felt that the people will not vote for us,” Mamata Banerjee said.
"As we witnessed in 2016, 2019 and 2021, exit poll predictions were completely wrong. Why? Because BJP pays hefty sums to the Godi Media to create a wind and manipulate the final outcome. Smt. @MamataOfficial strongly condemned #ExitPolls, urging our party workers to stay strong and not be swayed by these deceptive tactics," the TMC said in a post on X.
"I have observed exit polls in 2016, 2019, and 2021, and none of them matched the actual poll results. I believe that the BJP manufactures these (exit polls) and feeds them to the media. In my opinion, regional parties like those of Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, MK Stalin, and Uddhav Thackeray will perform well," Mamata said.
West Bengal went to the polls in seven phases with the Trinamool contesting alone and the CPM and the Congress as party of the INDIA bloc against the BJP.
In 2019, the difference between the Trinamool and the BJP was not major either. Trinamool secured 22 seats, the BJP 18.
Key candidates
BJP's Nisith Pramanik (Cooch Behar), Shantanu Thakur (Bongaon), Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Tamluk), Locket Chatterjee (Hooghly), Trinamool's Yusuf Pathan (Baharampur), Mahua Moitra (Krishnanagar), Dev (Ghatal), Rachana Banerjee (Hooghly), Saayoni Ghosh (Jadavpur), June Malia (Medinipur), Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol), Abhishek Banerjee (Diamond Harbour) are some of the key candidates of this election.
CPM's Srijan Bhattacharya (Jadavpur), Saira Shah Halim (Kolkata Dakshin), actor Debdut Ghosh (Barrackpore) have also been at the centre of the campaign buzz.
Sandeshkhali in focus
West Bengal's Sandeshkhali made the national headlines after several women in that area complained of sexual harassment and land grabbing by former Trinamool strongman Shajahan Sheikh. Shahjahan was arrested and suspended from the party but the fire over the incident did not die down. BJP chose Rekha Patra, a Sandeshkhali survivor as its candidate from Basirhat constituency. Trinamool fielded Haji Nurul Islam from the seat removing actor Nusrat Jahan. CPM has fielded Nirapada Sardar.
A day ahead of the counting, security forces carried out a flag march in Sandeshkhali on Monday. Residents demanded the deployment of central forces for protection amid intermittent clashes in the area.
Special mention: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been representing the Baharampur Lok Sabha since 2009. It's allegedly because of Adhir that the seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Trinamool went downhill. Trinamool fielded Yusuf Pathan against Adhir and exit polls predicted that Pathan will have an edge over Adhir.
What exit polls said
According to the News18 exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 21-24 seats in West Bengal. The TMC is set to win 18-21 seats.
India TV poll predicted 22-26 seats for the BJP, 14-18 seats for the TMC, and Congress to get 1-2 seats.
The ABP News-CVoter exit poll predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in West Bengal. The BJP is predicted to win 23-27 seats while the Trinamool Congress is expected to get 13-17 seats. The Congress to get 1-3 seats.
According to News 24-Today's Chanakya Analysis, the BJP is poised to win 24 seats, TMC to get 17 seats and Congress to get 1 seat.
According to the India Today-Axis My India, BJP will get 26-31 seats, TMC to get 11-14 seats and INDIA bloc to get 0-2 seats.
Two possible scenarios in West Bengal: What do they mean
If the BJP edges past the Trinamool and emerges as the largest party in Bengal, it will be a huge gain for the Saffron party and Bengal so far resisted the Saffron advent in the eastern part. If the Trinamool maintains dominance but BJP narrows the gap, it will set tone for a tooth-and-nail fight for the assembly election.
Best-performing: What Modi predicted about West Bengal election result
Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted that West Bengal would be the BJP's best performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and that the party will get maximum success in the state. “In Bengal elections, TMC party is fighting for existence. You must have seen it in the last Assembly elections, we had three seats. The people of Bengal took us from three to 80. We got a lot of support in the Lok Sabha in the last elections. This time, the best-performing state in India is going to be West Bengal. BJP is getting most success in West Bengal,” PM Modi said.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Know your candidate Srijan Bhattacharya
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Srijan Bhattacharya is a Left candidate from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency contesting against Saayoni Ghosh and BJP's Anirban Ganguly.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Easy seat for Abhishek Banerjee
As the BJP is aiming to make further inroads in West Bengal, and TMC is looking to maintain its fortress, TMC general secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is contesting from Diamond Harbour seeking a second term from the seat. Banerjee is pitted against CPI(M) candidate Pratikur Rahaman and BJP's Abhijit Das.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: What if Adhir Chowdhury loses…
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been representing Baharampur since 2009. If he loses the election from this seat, it will be the last nail in the coffin for the Congress in West Bengal.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Surprise predictions in exit polls
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: According to the exit polls, Adhir Chowdhury will lose Baharampur to Trinamool's Yusuf Pathan. Mahua Moitra may lose Krishnanagar to Amrita Roy.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Mahua Moitra versus Amrita Roy in Krishnanagar
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: MahuaMoitra eying a return to Parliament with a bigger mandate from her Krishnanagar comstituency after she was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year on charges of taking bribe for questions.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: What is Trinamool's assessment
Trinamool's internal assessment is that the party will be getting 25-27 seats, with the BJP coming second with 14-16 seats.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Know your candidate Saayoni Ghosh
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Actor Saayoni Ghosh replaced Mimi Chakraborty as the Trinamool candidate from Jadavpur constituency. A popular face on television, Saayoni has become a full-time politician as the president of the party's youth wing.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Know your candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya
Trinamool's Debangshu Bhattacharya is contesting against Abhijit Gangopadhyay in Tamluk. 27-year-old Debangshu coined the hit 'khela hobe' (game is on) slogan during the 2021 Assembly election. He is also the state spokesperson of the party.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Ramakrishna Mission controversy ahead of election
Mamata Banerjee stirred a row amid the election as she said Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangh monks are acting at the behest of the BJP.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Who is Abhijit Gangopadhyay?
A surprise candidate of the BJP from Tamluk is Abhijit Gangopadhyay who joined the party after resigning from his post as the Calcutta high court judge.
Against BJP's Locket Chatterjee, Trinamool has fielded actor and reality show star Rachana Banerjee.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Against BJP's Locket Chatterjee, Trinamool has fielded actor and reality show star Rachana Banerjee.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Who is Rekha Patra?
A surprise candidate in West Bengal election was Rekha Patra, a resident of Sandeshkhali and a survivor of the Sandeshkhali violence. BJP made her its candidate in Basirhat, the Lok Sabha constituency of Sandeshkhali.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Controversies that hit the Trinamool
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Just ahead of the election, Sandeshkhali became a major natonal issue. Before that, the ruling Trinamool was tainted in the recruitment scam.
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: Mamata urges Trinamool workers to stay strong
West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE: After the exit polls unanimously gave a verdict in favour of the BJP, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urges Trinamool workers to stay strong.