‘War-like situation’: BJP shares videos of ‘goons’ brandishing gun, fleeing with ballot box in Bengal

As many as 11 people were killed in election-related violence in West Bengal since midnight as voting was underway for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the Trinamool Congress government, alleging that the state under its rule has become a tragic example of violence in democracy. In another video, shared by the BJP, a man can be purportedly seen running with a ballot box during the West Bengal panchayat poll. (Bengal BJP Twitter)

Sharing a video, BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya claimed that “TMC goons openly brandish gun and threaten an independent candidate in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas”.

“9 people have died since morning and no one knows how many more will die through the day. SEC and Mamata Banerjee are responsible for this bloodshed. They didn’t deploy CAPF…” Malviya tweeted.

Among those killed were six TMC members, and one worker each of the BJP, CPI(M), Congress and ISF, and another person whose political identity could not be known, news agency PTI reported.

“This war like situation is a grim reminder of how lawless Bengal is under Mamata Banerjee. The struggles of people in WB, for respect and dignity, is real. It is when one faces such barbarity, one realises true worth of freedom and democracy… #SaveBengal,” Malviya said in another tweet.

Sharing the same video, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, “The reason why Didi opposed the central forces .. so that her goons can openly use the gun at booths.”

Besides violent clashes that injured several people, ballot boxes were reportedly destroyed in several parts of the state.

Hitting out at the TMC, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters that the state used to be a centre of art, culture and science. Now, it is known for "crimes, anti-national activities and dangerous appeasement".

He alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led government has been using criminals for violence during the elections by giving them protection.

The polling began at 7am in 73,887 seats in the rural areas of the state with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates. Till 1 pm, 36.66 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

In another video, in which a man can be purportedly seen running with a ballot box, the BJP Bengal alleged, “In a desperate bid for victory, risking their lives, they are seen running with the ballot box! This mockery of the voting process raises the question: Is such an election necessary? Simply declaring oneself as the winner would have sufficed.”

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

BJP polling agent Madhab Biswas killed

BJP polling agent Madhab Biswas was killed in Falimari gram panchayat in Coochbehar district, they said.

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited different areas in North 24 Parganas district, and met people injured in the violence.

The BJP alleged that when Biswas tried to enter the polling booth in the morning he was stopped by TMC supporters, and as the situation escalated, they killed him. The TMC denied the allegations.

TMC workers killed

A TMC worker was killed in Murshidabad district's Kapasdanga area in overnight violence. The deceased was identified as Babar Ali, officials said.

Another TMC worker was killed in the district's Khargram area. He was identified as Sabiruddin Sk. The TMC also alleged that its booth committee member in Tufanganj 2 panchayat samiti in Cooch Behar, Ganesh Sarkar, was killed in an attack by the BJP.

The brother of a TMC leader was killed in a clash with Congress supporters in Malda district, police said. The incident happened in Jisharattola in Manikchak police station area. The deceased was identified as Malek Sheikh, they said.

The TMC also alleged that one of its workers was killed in Nadia's Chapra.

A Congress worker was allegedly killed in Murshidabad's Rejinagar police station area in election-related violence. He was identified as Yasmin Sk.

CPI(M) worker Rajibul Hoque was critically injured allegedly in an attack by TMC supporters in Purba Bardhaman district's Aushgram 2 block. He died in the morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The TMC alleged that one of its workers was killed outside a polling booth in the district's Katawa area by CPI(M) supporters. The deceased was identified as Goutam Roy.

