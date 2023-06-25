Several wagons derailed after 2 goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura

Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura. The rail operation on the Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line has been halted. Several boggies derailed after two goods trains collided with each other near West Bengal's Bankura. (PTI)

The reason for the accident and how both trains collided will be clear only after an investigation, said Dibakar Majhi, Safety Officer.

As per the visuals, several wagons and engine of a goods train derailed in the accident.

Further details are awaited.

The accident came just months after the horrific triple train collision involving the Coromandel Express and two other trains in Odisha's Balasore that claimed at least 275 lives and injured 1,000.

Earlier, a train collided with a carrier vehicle at an unmanned railway crossing in Assam's Golaghat district on Monday, June 5.

However, the driver of the vehicle, bearing registration number AS-05AC-3588, escaped unhurt.

The incident took place near Chungajan railway station in Golaghat district.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest demanding the installation of a level crossing in the area.