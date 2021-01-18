West UP farmers gear up for Republic Day 'Kisan Tractor Parade' in Delhi
- The Bhartiya Kisan Union claims that thousands of farmers will take part in a Kisan Tractor Parade on Republic Day.
A gathering of farmers has unanimously decided that they will drive tractors from west Uttar Pradesh to Delhi on January 25 for the ‘Kisan Tractor Parade’ on Republic Day.
The decision was taken at a panchayat held at the Bhartiya Kisan Union's headquarters, in Sisauli, on Sunday, where it was also decided that each tractor would sport two Tricolours.
The panchayat also decided to intensify the campaign to mobilise farmers in villages for the parade. BKU president Naresh Tikait, spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Haurav Tikait and many other leaders attended and addressed the panchayat.
Speaking to HT over the phone, young farmer leader and Naresh Tikait’s son, Gaurav Tikait, claimed that people are excited and enthusiastic to participate in the parade in Delhi on January 26 and thousands of tractors from the region will participate.
He said that the panchayat has decided that only tractors (no trolleys) will participate in the parade. "Republic Day is a day of pride for every Indian and we would celebrate it with respect and honour," said Tikait.
Addressing the panchayat, Rakesh Tikait said that the ongoing movement of farmers is “a battle between a stubborn ruler and farmers”, therefore, farmers need to unite to win the battle.
Meanwhile, BKU leaders have intensified their campaign to mobilise farmers for the parade and are visiting different villagers every day to convince farmers why their participation is needed to transform the ongoing movement into a grand success against the “stubborn attitude” of the Union government.
Inspired by the movement, villagers have started convening panchayats in various villages. A mahapanchayat was held in Baraut town of district Bagpat, where farmers are sitting on an indefinite demonstration since December 17, to support the ongoing movement in Delhi.
RLD leader Kayant Choudhary, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and many other leaders of opposition parties had visited the protesting farmers to extend their support.
In a similar panchayat, villagers of Sarrorpur Kala have decided to ban entry of those leaders who are not backing the farmers’ movement. "It was unanimously decided to boycott those leaders who were not backing farmers in their battle against the farm laws," said a villager, Subhash Nain. Villagers here collected money which was spent in making 25 quintals laddoos and purchased firewood, which was distributed among protesting farmers at Ghazipur on the Delhi border.
On Tuesday, another mahapanchayat is proposed in Bagpat distric’s Karnawal village where villagers have in sitting in a protest for the past many days to support the movement. RLD leader Jayant Choudhary will attend the mahapanchayat and farmers will formulate a strategy for the Kisan Tractor Parade.
Meanwhile, BKU leaders in Bijnore have evolved a formula of one village, one tractor and 11 people from 3,000 villages of the district as part of their mobilisation drive. BKU district president Digamber Singh said that farmers will participate in a big number along with their tractors in the Kisan Tractor Parade and they have already approached people in over 2,500 villages.
