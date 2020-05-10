Western disturbance brings dust storm, thunderstorm in northwest India

india

Updated: May 10, 2020 20:42 IST

New Delhi:

Dust storms and thunderstorms were reported in several parts of northwest India, including Delhi, on Sunday with the weather department attributing them to a western disturbance (WD) and a simultaneous cyclonic circulation.

Thunderstorms may continue over the western Himalayan region and some parts of the northern plains till May 12, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Sunday bulletin.

Another fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from May 14. It is likely to bring rain and thundershowers to the northern plains on May 15 and 16, the weather department said.

There is also an orange alert for parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir for May 13 and 14 when thundershowers and gusty winds are expected. An orange alert implies that agencies should be prepared for extreme weather.

The western disturbance on May 14 will be the fourth such weather event in May. Because of consecutive western disturbances and associated clouds and strong winds, the maximum temperature has not risen in most parts of northwest India as it normally does in this time of the year.

“In Delhi, we record maximum temperature of up to 45 degrees during this time of the year. But this May, we have recorded 40.8 degrees Celsius only yesterday (Saturday). Maximum temperature will fall now by a couple of degrees till the impact of WDs weakens. We are not expecting rain or thundershowers in Delhi on Monday, but it will remain cloudy. The northwesterly winds due to WDs are meeting easterly winds in the lower levels — which is enhancing thunderstorm activity here,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, the regional weather forecasting centre.

According to him, the maximum temperature may not peak until May 17. Following the dust storms and thundershowers on Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi fell to 35.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

“In April or May, the intensity of WDs reduce. There could be many reasons for this unusual pattern of active WDs this year. It could be linked to European climate anomalies because WDs originate in the Mediterranean, mid latitude circulation features may also be impacting,” M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences, told HT in April.

Western disturbances are low pressure systems that generally originate over the Mediterranean region and are known to bring winter rain in India. Their intensity reduces in summer when they move to upper latitudes. Scientists say changes in their pattern may be due to weather anomalies in Europe, or they could also be linked to favourable sea temperatures over the Pacific.

Due to a trough (area of low pressure), scattered rain and thundershowers are also likely over central and south peninsular India during next four-five days. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at some places are also likely over these regions in the same period. Heavy rainfall is likely over some places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Monday, and over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka on May 13 and 14. Thundershowers will continue over northeast India during next four-five days, the IMD’s bulletin added.