Wet spell likely in Delhi, nearby areas in next few days, says IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has said that the maximum temperature in the northwestern plains of the country is likely to be between 28-33 degrees Celsius for the next four to five days.
After that, the temperature is likely to reduce by 3-4 degrees Celsius after a wet spell over these areas that has been predicted in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh on March 7, the IMD said in its bulletin.
"Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 28-33 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days. It is likely to fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius on March 7 due to the impact of a likely wet spell over these areas," the weather department said.
This prediction of maximum temperature reaching as high as 33 degrees Celsius in the initial week of March comes after the IMD on Tuesday said that January and February were the third and second warmest winter months in 121 years with respect to mean and minimum temperatures respectively.
The IMD report said that both mean and minimum temperatures of February this year was the warmest in the northwestern region of the country since 1901.
On February 28, national capital Delhi had recorded second highest maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD.
The department has also predicted above normal temperatures for the summer (March-May) in north, north east, south, central and north west regions of the country.
"During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum (day) temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India," PTI quoted the IMD forecast.
Further, the meteorological department has predicted rainfall over Punjab on March 6 and over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh on March 7.
Thunderstorms with lightning and hail have also been predicted at isolated places over Punjab and north Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh on March 7.
