The IMD report said that both mean and minimum temperatures of February this year was the warmest in the northwestern region of the country since 1901.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)
Wet spell likely in Delhi, nearby areas in next few days, says IMD

On February 28, national capital Delhi had recorded second highest maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:36 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has said that the maximum temperature in the northwestern plains of the country is likely to be between 28-33 degrees Celsius for the next four to five days.

After that, the temperature is likely to reduce by 3-4 degrees Celsius after a wet spell over these areas that has been predicted in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh on March 7, the IMD said in its bulletin.

"Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 28-33 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days. It is likely to fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius on March 7 due to the impact of a likely wet spell over these areas," the weather department said.

This prediction of maximum temperature reaching as high as 33 degrees Celsius in the initial week of March comes after the IMD on Tuesday said that January and February were the third and second warmest winter months in 121 years with respect to mean and minimum temperatures respectively.

The IMD report said that both mean and minimum temperatures of February this year was the warmest in the northwestern region of the country since 1901.

Also Read | Climate crisis transformed Indian summer; the worst, say experts, is yet to come

On February 28, national capital Delhi had recorded second highest maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD.

The department has also predicted above normal temperatures for the summer (March-May) in north, north east, south, central and north west regions of the country.

"During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum (day) temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India," PTI quoted the IMD forecast.

Further, the meteorological department has predicted rainfall over Punjab on March 6 and over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh on March 7.

Thunderstorms with lightning and hail have also been predicted at isolated places over Punjab and north Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh on March 7.

Army jawans at the encounter site in Amshipora area of Shopian on July 18. The army claims three unidentified militants were killed in the encounter.(ANI)
india news

Jawans to take part in top military meet for first time, PM Modi to address it

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:10 PM IST
  • The military is expected to make a presentation to the PM on the situation along the borders and progress made towards the creation of theatre commands.
Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (HT File Photo)
india news

Nirav Modi case: Lawyer says ex-SC judge Katju made ‘contemptuous’ remarks

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Alakh Alok Srivastava, an Advocate-on-Record with the Supreme Court, wrote to Attorney General KK Venugopal, seeking his consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Markandey Katju.
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
india news

Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu raided in tax evasion probe: 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged that the raids on Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu were an attempt to suppress the voice of those who speak against the central government.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu(ANI )
india news

Arunachal to send proposal to govt for dereservation of some reserve forests: CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:45 PM IST
  • Khandu said, he had recently asked the chief secretary to compile details of such reserve forests and send a proposal to the Centre with a request to use such forest land for carrying out development work.
The dead body of missing veterinary doctor, Kishor Shedge was found in his Hyundai Creta car near Khadakwasla dam on Friday night.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

BSF jawan killed, two others injured in accident in firing range in Jaisalmer

By Mukesh Mathrani
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:44 PM IST
  • Five jawans were taking part in a night firing practice when the incident took place.
Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, a Rajya Sabha member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, had taken up the initiative called Green India Challenge (GIC) – three years ago to improve the state’s green cover. (HT PHOTO).
india news

To improve green cover, Telangana MP helms initiative to promote planting trees

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • Santosh is planning to set up a Green India Foundation to take up the tree plantation programme extensively and also spread it to other parts of the country.
"Everyone above 60 will be vaccinated. For His Holiness the Dalai Lama, we will make special provisions.", said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati(Instagram)
india news

Request to vaccinate Dalai Lama at his premises under consideration: authorities

PTI, Dharamsala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • the Tibetan government-in-exile, had asked the Centre and the Kangra district medical officer to vaccinate the Dalai Lama and those working around him at the earliest,
Thomas Isaac. (Videograb)
india news

Kerala minister says notices to investment fund board 'cheap poll gimmick'

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Thomas Issac dismissed the ED charge that ‘masala bonds’ violated FEMA, saying there were set guidelines for external borrowing and KIIFB received the permission of the Reserve Bank of India.
Representational image. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
india news

Covaxin shows 81% efficacy in phase 3 clinical trial: Bharat Biotech

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The vaccine is stable at 2°C to 8°C (refrigeration) and is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation that permits distribution using existing vaccine supply chain channels
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke about the Motera stadium while replying to a discussion on the Governor's address in the state assembly.(HT_PRINT)
india news

‘Won’t lose match as stadium’s name is Narendra Modi’: Thackeray’s dig at Centre

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:56 PM IST
"You erase name of Vallabh bhai (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel), do not award Bharat Ratna to Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) and try to teach Hindutva to us," Thackeray said in Maharashtra assembly.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) national president RCP Singh at a party meeting in Patna earlier this year. (PTI PHOTO)
india news

In bid to expand base after poll debacle, JD (U) forms upper caste cell

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • The focus on the upper caste, according to party leaders, is mainly to draw them closer to the party by letting them know the inclusive development that chief minister Nitish Kumar has been able to usher in over the last one and half decades.
Illegal slaughter of this domesticated animal has been a constant issue in Andhra Pradesh.(Reuters File Photo/Representative image)
india news

Officials worried about decline in donkey population in Andhra Pradesh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • Dr Dhanalakshmi, the director of the state’s animal husbandry department said that under FSSAI rules, consumption of donkey's meat is illegal.
A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit issued notice to the probe agency on the plea of the activist Gautam Navlakha against the Bombay High Court order of February 8 dismissing his bail plea.(HT File)
india news

Bhima Koregaon case: SC seeks response of NIA on bail plea of Gautam Navlakha

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • The bench took note of the brief submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Navlakha, and asked NIA to respond by March 15.
Vishvas Kailash Sarang. (Photo:Sarang’s Twitter handle)
india news

Cong hits back as MP minister tweets cigarettes were flown to Bhopal for Nehru

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:24 PM IST
State minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang tweeted a screenshot from MP Raj Bhawan’s website saying Nehru’s favourite cigarettes were flown to Bhopal during one of his visits when the staff of the governor’s house where he was staying realised they were unavailable
