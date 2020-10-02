e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘What about law and order in UP?’: TMC minister’s swipe at Guv Dhankhar

‘What about law and order in UP?’: TMC minister’s swipe at Guv Dhankhar

Last week, Governor Dhankhar had alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee was turning Bengal into a police state.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Trinamool minister Bratya Basu, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and senior state officials were attending the programme at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district. (Videograb)
Trinamool minister Bratya Basu, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and senior state officials were attending the programme at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district. (Videograb)
         

A Trinamool minister’s anarchy jibe with the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar standing barely a few feet away at the state government’s Gandhi Jayanti programme on Friday has given rise to another political face-off between the two - already at loggerheads over several issues.

Last week, Governor Dhankhar had alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee was turning Bengal into a police state. In a letter to the top-most police officer in the state, Governor Dhankhar demanded he be provided with a report on the law and order situation. After the officer failed to reply, the Governor wrote to CM Banerjee, who, he says, questioned his authority to do so.

Taking a swipe, West Bengal science and technology minister Bratya Basu sought to know from the Governor as to what he thought about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, a spate of rape cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, with the police action in Hathras to cremate the body of a Dalit woman in the dead of the night without the family’s consent led to howls of protest.

“Why doesn’t the governor take a look at the law and order problem in Uttar Pradesh? He constantly criticises the democratically elected government in West Bengal and raises questions. What has he got to say about UP? Ask him if he is trying to become a noirajyapal from a rajyapal (governor)?” Basu told reporters on the sidelines of the event. Dhankhar was standing barely 10 feet away and talking to the home secretary.

In Bengali, noirajya means anarchy and pal means protector or custodian in Sanskrit, Hindi and Bengali.

Basu, Dhankhar and senior state officials were attending the programme at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district.

Journalists present at the event approached Dhankhar for his comment on what the minister said.

“This is an insult to the sanctity of the Raj Bhawan. As the constitutional head of the state, I will not tolerate this. This government should look at what is happening in the state instead of targeting the Raj Bhawan every day,” said Dhankhar.

The BJP targeted the Trinamool minister for disrespecting the Constitution.

“He may hold a number of degrees and can be a known playwright but he does not know how to respect the Constitution. This is contempt of the Constitution. Basu has shown disrespect to Gandhi as well,” said BJP state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar.

tags
top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
LIVE: India’s Covid recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets health minister
LIVE: India’s Covid recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets health minister
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In