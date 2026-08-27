‘How many calls…’: Stalin questions Vijay govt over missing Tamilians in Nepal floods

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, questioned the chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led state government on Thursday over the Tamilians missing in Nepal floods, asking whether any action has been taken so far.

Tamil Nadu assembly LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin and party MLAs arrive for the state Assembly session, in Chennai, Tuesday (PTI/File)

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Dozens have died and over 300 Indians are reportedly missing after a massive flash flood left a trail of destruction on Wednesday in areas near Tibet. Track Nepal floods LIVE updates here

A total of 57 pilgrims are said have taken up the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through the Kumbakonam-based travel operator Super Travel Agency. According to Kumbakonam district administration around 20 pilgrims are safe, whereas the whereabouts of the remaining 37 are not known.

Tamil Nadu minister Rajmohan informed in the Assembly that apart from 57, Chennai tour agency took 49 pilgrims to Mansarovar yatra. He added that efforts on to ascertain their whereabouts.

'How many calls…': Udhayanidhi Stalin's questions

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{{^usCountry}} "Many Tamils who went missing in Nepal are still unreachable. How many calls were received on the Government helpline? What action has been taken? - Udhayanidhi questioned in the state assembly on Thursday, according to ANI news agency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Many Tamils who went missing in Nepal are still unreachable. How many calls were received on the Government helpline? What action has been taken? - Udhayanidhi questioned in the state assembly on Thursday, according to ANI news agency {{/usCountry}}

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While AIADMK MLA Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the rescue of 57 Tamils, Congress said a helicopter should be sent to Nepal to rescue pilgrims from the state stranded there.

"Disaster risks at tourist spots should be warned in advance," the Congress reportedly said.

“Out of 57 people, 20 are said to be safe. What is the status of the remaining 37? The remaining 37 must be rescued safely,” the PMK urged.

Talking to HT, Vishnu Ramaswamy, whose mother and two sisters are part of the 57 pilgrims who took up the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, said, “They left on the night of August 23. After reaching there (Delhi and Kathmandu), I used to get calls regularly every morning and evening. This morning (August 26), the last call I got from them was around 6.15 am. They said they were safe and that was the last telephone call I received”.

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After clearing the passport verification to enter into China as part of the pilgrimage from Kathmandu, this incident has occurred, he said, HT earlier reported.

Responding to a query, he said, “We came to know about them only through television news. Later, I got a call from the Disaster Management authorities saying that they are safe. But I am not able to get in touch with my mother or elder sister directly.”