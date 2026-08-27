Nepal floods: Families await information on stranded relatives from Tamil Nadu

According to Kumbakonam district administration around 20 pilgrims are safe, whereas the whereabouts of the remaining 37 are not known.

Vishnu Ramaswamy’s mother R Geetha, elder sister Vaishnavi and cousin Ananda Sundari, all three hailing from Puducherry, are part of the 57 pilgrims who took up the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through the Kumbakonam-based travel operator Super Travel Agency.

Family members of those stranded in the devastating flash floods in Nepal are eager to speak with their relatives after the disaster management authorities in Delhi informed them about their safety in Nepal.

What should families of missing pilgrims do to get updates or assistance?

What should families of missing pilgrims do to get updates or assistance?

How many pilgrims from Tamil Nadu remain unaccounted for after the Nepal floods?

How many pilgrims from Tamil Nadu remain unaccounted for after the Nepal floods?

Talking to HT, Vishnu Ramaswamy said, three of them went to the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra from Puducherry and undertook this tour through the travel agency on August 23.

Also Read: Nepal floods LIVE: Over 300 Indians missing, says Nepal foreign minister; 823 people still out of contact

“They left on the night of August 23. After reaching there (Delhi and Kathmandu), I used to get calls regularly every morning and evening. This morning (August 26), the last call I got from them was around 6.15 am. They said they were safe and that was the last telephone call I received,” he said.

After clearing the passport verification to enter into China as part of the pilgrimage from Kathmandu, this incident has occurred, he said.

Responding to a query, he said, “We came to know about them only through television news. Later, I got a call from the Disaster Management authorities saying that they are safe. But I am not able to get in touch with my mother or elder sister directly.”

“We would be happy if we could get in touch with them. Only after that we have to plan to bring them back,” he said.

“On Wednesday morning, I spoke to my mother and elder sister around 6:15am. If we try their mobile phone numbers now, it is switched off”, he said.”

On requests made to the government, he said, “We are trying to figure out how to bring them back..it would be good if the government can support us then. Right now bringing them back safely is our priority.”

“We will be happy if the government could offer any assistance for their safe return,” he added.

Also Read: Nepal flash flood: Australia-based couple from Odisha among hundreds missing

The whereabouts of 37 people from Tamil Nadu who are on their way under the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra on August 26 remains unknown.

The Tamil Nadu government has directed senior authorities of the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to take up all the necessary measures to swiftly rescue the pilgrims hailing from Tamil Nadu. He directed them to provide all necessary assistance to those affected.

24*7 control rooms

The Tamil Nadu government has set up a 24/7 control room at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi and people requiring assistance may contact the phone 92895 16712. Overseas persons can give a missed call to +91 80 6900 9900 and can also contact +91 80 6900 9901, an official release said.

The floods cut off a rugged ‌mountainous region popular with trekkers and pilgrims linking Lhasa in Tibet with Kathmandu. The death toll was feared to rise beyond 165.

Nepalese officials said almost 600 foreigners were among 826 people missing, including 177 from India. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said 260 foreign nationals were among 558 missing in Tibet’s Gyirong.