Nepal flash flood: Australia-based couple from Odisha among hundreds missing

An Australia-based couple from Odisha holidaying in Nepal was among hundreds of people missing across Nepal and Tibet after a wall of mud and rock collapsed into a Himalayan river, triggering floods and leaving at least 165 dead. Siddharthi Kumari Sahu and Sandeep Mohapatra are from Odisha’s Khordha district.

Siddharthi Kumari Sahu and Sandeep Mohapatra, from Odisha’s Khordha district and living in Australia since 2018, travelled to Nepal on August 22 for sightseeing. Their mobile phones have been switched off since Wednesday. Their last known location was near an immigration office. The couple’s relatives have been unable to contact them since the disaster struck.

Pritish Panda, an Odisha government officer on special duty with the department coordinating with the external affairs minister, said they were informed about the couple going missing after a helpline number was issued. “We are in touch with their family and are trying to collect information and forward it to the Indian Embassy [in Nepal].”