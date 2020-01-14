What Delhi gang rape victim’s mother said after SC rejected convicts’ plea against death penalty

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 15:22 IST

Shortly after the Supreme Court rejected the curative petition filed by two of the four men sentenced to death for the 2012 gangrape of a young para-medic student was rejected, the victim’s mother hailed it as a big day. She held up her hand showing a V-sign for the gathered presspersons and photographers, underlining her struggle for the last seven years to get, what she calls, justice for her daughter.

“This is a big day for me. I had been struggling for the last seven years. But the biggest day will be January 22 when they (convicts) will be hanged,” said Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim.

Earlier in the day, she termed the move by convicts as mere attempt to impede the proceedings and expressed hope that the pleas will be thrown out by the top court.

Curative petitions are decided in-chambers by the judges. It is the last and final legal remedy available to a death row convict.

The four men - ordered to be executed by a Delhi judge at 7 am January 22 - can still send a mercy petition to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In his curative petition, Vinay Sharma argued that the collective conscience of society to send a person to gallows was erroneous.

The four were among six people who gang-raped and brutally assaulted a 23-year-old paramedic student on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi before throwing her out on the road. She died on December 29 in a Singapore hospital.

In 2017, the Supreme Court had upheld the death sentence awarded to them by a trial court and endorsed by the Delhi High Court.

Out of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail while a juvenile was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.