SC dismisses curative petitions by 2 Delhi gang rape convicts

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 14:33 IST

Five judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected curative petitions filed by two of the four men sentenced to death for the 2012 gangrape of a young para-medic student in a moving bus in national capital Delhi.

The curative petition was the last judicial recourse for the two, Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32).

The four men - ordered to be executed by a Delhi judge at 7 am January 22 - can still send a mercy petition to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

