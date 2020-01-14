e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
SC dismisses curative petitions by 2 Delhi gang rape convicts

The curative petition was the last judicial recourse for the two, Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32).

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The four men - ordered to be executed by a Delhi judge at 7 am January 22 - can still send a mercy petition to Rashtrapati Bhavan.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Five judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected curative petitions filed by two of the four men sentenced to death for the 2012 gangrape of a young para-medic student in a moving bus in national capital Delhi.

The four men - ordered to be executed by a Delhi judge at 7 am January 22 - can still send a mercy petition to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

