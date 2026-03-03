What does ‘abdication’ mean? Explained as Sonia Gandhi uses word over Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's death

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday, saying its silence on the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is an “abdication.” Explaining the term 'abdication' as Sonia Gandhi slams India's 'silence' on Khamenei's death (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)(PTI12_20_2025_000167B) (@INCIndia)

In her article published in The Indian Express, titled “Government’s silence on killing of Iran leader is not neutral, it is abdication,” Gandhi wrote that there is an urgent need for "us to rediscover" the moral strength and articulate its clarity.

What does ‘abdication’ mean? Abdication refers to the act of no longer controlling or managing something that you are in charge of. It could also refer to an occasion when “a king or queen makes a formal statement that he or she no longer wants to be king or queen,” according to the Cambridge dictionary.

Here are a few examples of the word “abdication” being used in a sentence:

“The last time a royal was removed from the line of succession was after the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936.” – Stephanie Nolasco, Lori A Bashian, FOXNews.com, 21 Feb. 2026

Arguably, only the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936 and the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 have been as grave for the institution of the British monarchy in modern times. – Pan Pylas, Chicago Tribune, 20 Feb. 2026

For Johnson, what an abdication of duty to the taxpayers of this city. – The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune, 1 Apr. 2025

The legislative branch has been engaged in a steady abdication of its duties. – Blair McClendon, The New Republic, 19 Jan. 2021 What Sonia Gandhi said Gandhi said in the article, referencing Khamenei’s death, that the “killing of a sitting head of state in the midst of ongoing negotiations marks a grave rupture in contemporary international relations.” She also called out New Delhi’s silence after the event, noting that the Government of India has not condemned the assassination or the violation of Iranian sovereignty.

“Initially, ignoring the massive US-Israeli onslaught, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) confined himself to condemning Iran's retaliatory strike on the UAE without addressing the sequence of events that preceded it. Later, he uttered platitudes about his 'deep concern' and talked of 'dialogue and diplomacy' -- which is precisely what was underway before the massive unprovoked attacks launched by Israel and the US," Gandhi said.

"When the targeted killing of a foreign leader draws no clear defence of sovereignty or international law from our country and impartiality is abandoned, it raises serious doubts about the direction and credibility of our foreign policy," she added.

Gandhi stressed that in this instance, silence is not neutral. She noted that the assassination was carried out without a formal declaration of war, and while a diplomatic process was underway.

"Article 2 (4) of the United Nations Charter prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. A targeted killing of a serving head of state strikes at the heart of these principles," she said.

She further wrote, "The consequences of this event extend beyond geopolitics. The ripples of this tragedy are visible across continents. And India's stance is signalling tacit endorsement of this tragedy.”

Gandhi’s article comes after US President Donald Trump announced Khamenei’s death in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”. He died shortly after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, a major military operation with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Khamenei’s office.

Operation Epic Fury included coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel, focusing on major military and naval sites across Iran. The operation aimed at eliminating immediate threats to American forces and allies in the Middle East, and at the same time sending a strong message regarding Iran’s nuclear activities.