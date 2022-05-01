Home / India News / 'What does govt expect...’: TRS slams Centre over LPG price hike
'What does govt expect...’: TRS slams Centre over LPG price hike

The commercial LPG cylinders now cost 2,355 as their price has been increased by 102.50 on Sunday.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.(ANI )
Published on May 01, 2022 06:04 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday slammed the Centre over the price hike of commercial LPG cylinders, alleging that the government is forcing people to shut shops and sit at home.

“The actions and decisions of the Modi government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man. The price of LPG commercial cylinder has been hiked by 102, the second major hike after the elections. What does the government expect, the people to shut the shops and sit at home?”

Congress leader Alka Lamba too demanded a rollback of the hike and alleged that the centre is trying to divert attention from real issues and rising prices by peddling divisive rhetoric.

"We will keep raising the issue of rising prices and force the government to rise above the welfare of its crony capitalist friends. We demand that this hike in price be rolled back," Lamba said.

"Every time ahead of a festival, this government, instead of a gift, attacks people with price rise," she alleged.

The commercial LPG cylinders now cost 2,355 as their price has been increased by 102.50 on Sunday. The earlier price of a 19 kg was 2,253. The 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost 655.

This is the third hike in the last three months. On April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was increased by 250 per cylinder. The commercial LPG price was previously increased by 105 on March 1.

This is not the first time, the TMC leader has cornered BJP on price hikes raising issues, earlier in March too, she lashed out at the saffron camp over rising fuel prices across the country.

Topics
telangana trs kalvakuntla kavitha new lpg price + 2 more
