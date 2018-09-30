‘What else can you expect from UP govt’: Akhilesh Yadav on Apple executive’s killing

The opposition has demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the death of a tech company executive in police shooting in Lucknow, saying the incident exemplified the dismal law-and-order situation in the state.

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav who was in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, also sought a judicial inquiry into the case. He also alleged that there have been numerous fake encounters in the state.

“Unfortunate. Can’t imagine such an incident, but what else will you expect from BJP government in UP?.....Uttar Pradesh cannot be saved from fake encounters until inquiry of such incidents is conducted by a sitting judge. The Yogi Adityanath government should resign as it is responsible for this incident,” he said.

The opposition’s demand came even as Union home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Adityanath and asked him to take effective action in connection with the shooting.

The chief minister who had said a CBI inquiry would be recommended if needed, also came under fire from Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary in Lucknow.

“The language of the Chief Minister, who advocates encounters, has been haughty and this has led to the audacity among the policemen. Governor Ram Naik has also been speaking about improvement in law and order, but it is not actually happening. The chief minister needs to take moral responsibility of this and resign,” Chaudhary told PTI.

Two constables have been arrested in connection with the shooting of 38-year-old Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, when he allegedly refused to stop his car for checking in Lucknow’s posh Gomti Nagar area.

The Congress alleged that the incident exposed the real character of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who had come to power on the promise of ending “goonda raj” and “jungle raj”.

“Those, who have the responsibility of checking crime, are flouting human rights for the lure of praise. Since the chief minister is holding the home department, he needs to resign on moral grounds,” Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, “Earlier, the slogan was ‘Smile, you are in Lucknow. Under Yogi raj, be scared, you are in Lucknow. You can be shot in an encounter anywhere,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The UP Police have been on a damage-control mode since the incident. The state’s police chief O P Singh condemned the shooting, describing it as a criminal case and said no policeman is permitted to gun down anybody.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 13:10 IST