Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What IAF said about British F-35 fighter jet's emergency landing in Kerala

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 03:41 PM IST

The British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on Saturday night.

After a British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said it was fully aware of the landing and added that it facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons.

A F-35 fighter jet of the UK Navy makes an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.(ANI Grab)
A F-35 fighter jet of the UK Navy makes an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.(ANI Grab)

"A normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. The IAF is fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons," an IAF spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI news agency in a brief statement.

The spokesperson further added that all assistance is being given and that the Indian Air Force is coordinating with all agencies.

Also Read | Why a British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing in Kerala's Trivandrum airport

The British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on Saturday night, reportedly due to low fuel and rough sea conditions.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the F-35 jet reportedly took off from a British aircraft carrier around 100 nautical miles from the Indian coast. It sought permission from the airport authorities and landed safely around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

Also Read | IAF Apache helicopter makes ‘emergency landing’ in Punjab's Nangalpur

An emergency was declared at the airport to ensure the jet landed safely. The jet is currently at the airport and is awaiting the necessary permission from Indian authorities after refuelling.

“The jet is currently at the airport and the refuelling has been completed. It will be allowed to depart after requisite permission from the Indian authorities,” an airport official said, requesting anonymity.

Also Read | Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand's Phuket after passenger finds bomb threat note on board

The F-35 Lightning II, developed by Lockheed Martin in the US and used by key NATO allies, including the United Kingdom, is one of the most advanced fighter jets in service globally.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / What IAF said about British F-35 fighter jet's emergency landing in Kerala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On