What IAF said about British F-35 fighter jet's emergency landing in Kerala

After a British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said it was fully aware of the landing and added that it facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. A F-35 fighter jet of the UK Navy makes an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.(ANI Grab)

"A normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. The IAF is fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons," an IAF spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI news agency in a brief statement.

The spokesperson further added that all assistance is being given and that the Indian Air Force is coordinating with all agencies.

Also Read | Why a British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing in Kerala's Trivandrum airport

The British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on Saturday night, reportedly due to low fuel and rough sea conditions.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the F-35 jet reportedly took off from a British aircraft carrier around 100 nautical miles from the Indian coast. It sought permission from the airport authorities and landed safely around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

Also Read | IAF Apache helicopter makes ‘emergency landing’ in Punjab's Nangalpur

An emergency was declared at the airport to ensure the jet landed safely. The jet is currently at the airport and is awaiting the necessary permission from Indian authorities after refuelling.

“The jet is currently at the airport and the refuelling has been completed. It will be allowed to depart after requisite permission from the Indian authorities,” an airport official said, requesting anonymity.

Also Read | Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand's Phuket after passenger finds bomb threat note on board

The F-35 Lightning II, developed by Lockheed Martin in the US and used by key NATO allies, including the United Kingdom, is one of the most advanced fighter jets in service globally.