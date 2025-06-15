British fighter jet makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night, PTI reported, citing sources. The British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing on Saturday night.(REUTERS)

The emergency landing was done reportedly due to low fuel and the aircraft is currently parked at the airport.

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said.

As per PTI sources, refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government.

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm, they said on Sunday.

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing, said a source.

(This is a developing story.)