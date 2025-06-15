Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
British fighter jet makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 11:55 AM IST

Airport authorities reportedly declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing.

A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night, PTI reported, citing sources.

The British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing on Saturday night.(REUTERS)
The British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing on Saturday night.(REUTERS)

The emergency landing was done reportedly due to low fuel and the aircraft is currently parked at the airport.

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said.

Also Read | Kedarnath helicopter crash: 7 dead after chopper crash near shrine, 5th such incident in 2 months

As per PTI sources, refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government.

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm, they said on Sunday.

Also Read | What may have caused the tragic Kedarnath chopper crash? Officials reveal

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing, said a source.

(This is a developing story.)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Sunday, June 15, 2025
